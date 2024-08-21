The Big Picture Alien: Romulus is strategically placed in the original franchise timeline to capture a nostalgic eighties vibe and connect with the modern audience.

Fede Álvarez drew inspiration from Tarantino's Pulp Fiction to blend classic elements with modern style.

In Alien: Romulus space explorers face terrifying xenomorphs in a desperate battle for survival, now in theaters.

Over the weekend, Alien: Romulus opened in theaters, adding not just another installment to the beloved sci-fi franchise but also another chapter in the overarching story that now spans seven feature-length films. Finding the perfect place in the timeline to insert Romulus was likely one of the most important decisions that its director, Fede Álvarez had to make, carefully dropping the movie between 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens. The plan played out perfectly as the plot introduced a new cast of characters but was still packed with plenty of nostalgia and nods to the inventive and dazzling universe first created by Ridley Scott.

During a spoiler-filled chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Álvarez revealed that he had long known where he wanted Romulus to fall in with the rest of the franchise and how he pieced it all together — down to the delivery of swear words.

“I knew from day one that if I made an Alien movie, I wanted it to take place in that era of technology of Alien mostly and some of Aliens. I knew for a fact that it wasn’t going to be glossy holograms and white shiny floors. It wasn’t going to be any of that. It was gonna really go to that grit of those original films. The whole bet was — not just as a vibe, as a look — but the movie needed to feel very eighties, which I think it does and which a lot of my friends felt. That was the best compliment they could give me: 'It made me feel like when I watched movies in those days.' That was the style of the film, and that’s all calculated. That’s why Cailee [Spaeny], when she curses, she goes “You son of a bitch,” which is very of that era instead of all the alternatives that could be more modern.”

Fede Álvarez Drew Inspiration From Another Iconic '90s Film

Álvarez went on to explain that one of his biggest muses for Romulus was Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, a movie that he felt did a terrific job of paying homage to a style that was popular in the past all while connecting with a modern audience. He told Collider:

“Why I think it will work and why it connects with modern audience is because when [Quentin] Tarantino put out Pulp Fiction (1994) in the mid-nineties, I go watch that movie and like everybody else, we all get blown away by the vibe and the style of the movie. But our parents’ generation will tell us it’s just an exploitation movie from the sixties and seventies -- what is so new about it? For me, it was all new and unique for anybody to have seen all those movies back then. Those cars that vibe, that music, that language: that’s what made it modern. That’s the bet. Take the best elements of the classic era, combine them with the best things of today and the result you get is something that looks modern. Same as when [Francis Ford] Coppola does Dracula in 1990s, with all the tricks and visual style of what he thought was 100% 1950s monster movies. It looked so modern at the time; it was so groundbreaking stylistically. But you could argue: why we should make a movie from that era? Same here. I wanna make it from that era. I wanna look like those movies. I wanna feel like those movies. The story we wanted to tell made sense that it happened a few years after the first film. That was mostly the decision. I just really wanted to make a movie that felt like it belonged in those times.”

Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned at Collider for our full spoiler chat with Álvarez. You can watch our interview with the cast below.

Alien: Romulus 7 10 In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

