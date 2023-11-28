The Big Picture Cailee Spaeny reveals that Alien: Romulus will take place between the original Alien film and Aliens, introducing a new human crew facing terrifying creatures.

The cast of Alien: Romulus includes Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, and Archie Renaux, as they venture into outer space and encounter the deadly xenomorphs.

A new television series set in the Alien franchise is in development, taking place three decades before the original film and potentially exploring the xenomorph infestation.

The plot of Alien: Romulus might still be under wraps, but Cailee Spaeny just revealed when the upcoming installment of the main series will take place. During an interview with Variety, the actress mentioned that the plot of the movie directed by Fede Álvarez will happen between the original Alien film and Aliens. Scheduled to be released in theaters on August 16, 2024, it's unclear how the story will tie into the movies that came before it, other than the fact a new human crew will have to face some of the most terrifying creatures in the galaxy.

The cast of Alien Romulus also includes Isabela Merced, David Jonsson and Archie Renaux, as more people head into the unknown darkness of outer space to meet their fate. The xenomorphs were engineered to be dangerous creatures, able to hide in tight spaces and with almost every part of their body made to hurt their prey. As the deadliest creature in the universe, letting it loose on a spaceship never ends well for the crews trapped inside of a vessel with it. Spaeny and the rest of the cast will have to fight for their lives when it's their turn to come face-to-face with the monster created by Ridley Scott.

Romulus will be the first time the Alien franchise returns to the big screen since 2017's Alien: Covenant, which followed the narrative established in Prometheus. It remains to be seen if Romulus will continue to follow the origin of the creatures, just like the prequels from the past decade have, or if it will go back to a group of people unrelated to the xenomorphs running into the deadly aliens. After all, Romulus won't be the only project expanding the franchise making its way to viewers during the next couple of years.

Alien is Also Coming to Television

Close

In addition to the production of Alien: Romulus, a television series set in the world of the franchise is currently in development at FX and Hulu, with Noah Hawley attached as the showrunner for the project. The show will star Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther and Timothy Olyphant, and the events portrayed in it will take place three decades before the original Alien film. The landscape of the franchise is about to change, seven years after the last time Scott attempted to expand the backstory behind his iconic monsters. Hopefully, the new characters can do something about the xenomorph infestation before it's too late, or they will be doomed to live the outcome everyone else suffered after running into the mysterious creatures.

Alien: Romulus is scheduled to hit theaters on August 16, 2024.