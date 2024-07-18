This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Alien: Romulus premieres August 16, featuring space explorers facing deadly xenomorphs on a horrifying uncharted planet.

The crew's survival is a desperate battle against relentless creatures in an alien environment full of terrifying secrets and ruins.

Directed by Fede Alvarez, the film promises an intense sci-fi horror experience set on the space station named Romulus.

Alien: Romulus is about to premiere on the big screen, and 20th Century Studios has released the final trailer for the next installment of the franchise. While previous trailers for Fede Álvarez's movie focused on the horrifying imagery coming straight from outer space, the new one reminds audiences what the premise of the film is about one last time. An unlucky crew prepares a heist that is supposed to take place in a short amount of time. But they never expected to come face-to-face with the most dangerous creature in the universe. Alien: Romulus owes its name to the space station where all the action will take place in.

Alien: Romulus premieres August 16. Check out the new trailer above.