The Big Picture
- Alien: Romulus premieres August 16, featuring space explorers facing deadly xenomorphs on a horrifying uncharted planet.
- The crew's survival is a desperate battle against relentless creatures in an alien environment full of terrifying secrets and ruins.
- Directed by Fede Alvarez, the film promises an intense sci-fi horror experience set on the space station named Romulus.
Alien: Romulus is about to premiere on the big screen, and 20th Century Studios has released the final trailer for the next installment of the franchise. While previous trailers for Fede Álvarez's movie focused on the horrifying imagery coming straight from outer space, the new one reminds audiences what the premise of the film is about one last time. An unlucky crew prepares a heist that is supposed to take place in a short amount of time. But they never expected to come face-to-face with the most dangerous creature in the universe. Alien: Romulus owes its name to the space station where all the action will take place in.
Alien: Romulus premieres August 16. Check out the new trailer above.
Alien: Romulus
In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world.
- Release Date
- August 16, 2024
- Director
- Fede Alvarez
- Cast
- Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett
- Studio(s)
- Scott Free Productions , 20th Century
- Distributor(s)
- 20th Century
- Franchise(s)
- Alien