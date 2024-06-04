The Big Picture Alien: Romulus features practical effects for a scarier experience than CGI can offer.

The young cast brings fresh energy to the film while still connecting it to the original series.

Director Fede Álvarez's new installment in the franchise earns high praise from Ridley Scott.

Out-of-this-world terror awaits sci-fi fans in the latest trailer for Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus. Yesterday, an ominous poster featuring a facehugger doing what it does best foretold the coming of today’s drop, which serves as the second teaser for the movie that touches down in cinemas on August 16. This time around, the space crew tangoing with the deadly extra-terrestrials will be made up of actors including Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), David Jonsson (Industry), Spike Fearn (Tell Me Everything), and Aileen Wu.

Spaeny’s Rain Carradine is looking for a ticket out of her unimpressive life in the new trailer for Alien: Romulus. But she’s about to bite off more than she can chew when she finds herself trapped on board a ship destined for destruction. The teaser is filled with plenty of darkly sinister moments as the crew tries to survive their encounters with the creepy crawly critters from another planet. We also get a nice look at a chestburster doing what it does best and some good up close and personal peeks at the practical effects that went into bringing Romulus to life.

Acting as the ninth installment in a franchise that has spanned nearly half a century, Alien: Romulus finds its story falling in between the movie that started it all - Ridley Scott’s Alien - and the James Cameron-helmed sequel, Aliens. While technology has come a long way since Scott first dropped his groundbreaking movie in 1979, Álvarez recognized the importance of keeping the special effects as practical as possible, which, in a lot of ways, does so much more for the scare factor than CGI ever could. Turning to those who know the chestbursters the best, the director enlisted the help of those behind the effects of Aliens to help carry the story into the next chapter.

What To Expect From ‘Alien: Romulus’

All things considered, Alien: Romulus is shaping up to be the most terrifying installment in the film series yet - and that’s saying something considering the guts and gore pouring out of the last eight movies. And, while the movie doesn’t rely on legacy characters to propel itself forward, there are still plenty of nostalgic pieces that tie it to the films that came before it. From what we’ve gathered from the young cast, they fully understood the assignment in making Romulus just as fresh as it is familiar, with Spaeny previously commenting on living up to the hype of the female lead and following in the footsteps of Sigourney Weaver.

While she knows that she’ll “never be” Weaver, the Priscilla and Mare of Easttown star also believes that audiences will fall in love with her character, stating, “I injected whatever I have in me into that character, and tried to make it three-dimensional - as three-dimensional as possible.” Finally, there are the comments from Scott, who has already given the ultimate stamp of approval by calling Romulus “fucking great,” which is as promising of a review as we can expect to get.

Check out the latest trailer for Alien: Romulus above and learn everything there is to know about it in our all-encompassing guide. While you wait for one of this summer’s buzziest titles to launch into theaters, you can stream the original Alien now on Hulu.

