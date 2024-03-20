The Big Picture Get ready for Alien: Romulus, with a new installment in the iconic franchise hitting theaters on August 16, 2024.

Director Fede Álvarez aims to breathe new life into the beloved Alien series, starring Cailee Spaeny as the lead in this sci-fi horror flick.

Fans can also look forward to a new Alien series in the works with big names like Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther attached.

Prepare yourself for some more otherworldly content as Alien: Romulus returns to our front page with TK. The ninth installment in the franchise that first blew the minds of audiences everywhere with Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking 1979 sci-fi horror flick, Alien, the latest dive into the extra-terrestrial world is set to arrive in theaters on August 16, 2024. Today’s news was preceded by a cryptic message dropped by the film’s director, Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead), who took to his social media to simply share a black and white post that read “TOMORROW……” Now, after losing sleep about what the filmmaker’s fans finally have their answer, with the release of the movie's first trailer.

The trailer ominously sets the tone, panning through the empty halls of a spaceship. Maybe no one can hear you scream in space, but inside a spaceship? The screams of horror ring loud and clear. The threat also becomes clearer, as a group of people, possibly what's left of the crew, are set upon by aliens, and engage in the fight for their lives.

Alien: Romulus has been a long time coming as it’s been seven years since the last title in the franchise, Alien: Covenant, raged onto screens. There’s been a decently predictable pacing in between the almost five-decade-running film series, with a fresh chapter popping up within a few years of the next one - save for the 15-year gap between 1997’s Alien: Resurrection and 2012’s Prometheus. Still, even during that break from direct installments, fans were treated to the off-shoot films from the world of Alien vs. Predator. Scott’s Alien: Covenant wasn’t the most loved by fans, putting extra pressure on Álvarez to breathe new but nostalgic life into the tale of mankind’s battle against the Xenomorph somewhere in between the original film and its sequel.

Who’s In ‘Alien: Romulus’?

Staying on pace with the groundwork first laid by Scott when he kicked off his thrilling sci-fi film with a female protagonist (played expertly by Sigourney Weaver), Romulus will feature Priscilla and Mare of Easttown star, Cailee Spaeny in the leading role. Joining her is a call sheet that includes Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Rye Lane), Archie Reneaux (Shadow and Bone), and Aileen Wu. The feature is the perfect next project for Álvarez, who has delivered buckets of blood and exhilarating thrills via 2013’s Evil Dead and 2016’s Don’t Breathe.

Along with Romulus, fans of the Alien franchise were hit with a double whammy when it was revealed that FX would be teaming up with Noah Hawley to break the films into series form, with a new Alien production yet to announce a release window. As of right now, we know big names like Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther (Andor).

You can check out the first Alien: Romulus trailer below before it hits theaters on August 16, and learn more about the project in our handy guide.