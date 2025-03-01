This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Alien franchise came back in a big way last year with the release of Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus. The film crushed the box office in late summer, quickly becoming one of the highest-grossing entries in the Xenomorph-filled series. With that scream-worthy success came a new wave of merchandise which included Funko Pops, apparel collections and action figures. The latter was led by NECA, whose Ultimate line of horror figures proved to be a killer find for long-time fans of the 45-plus year-old nightmare. Now, as we wait for the next sequel, NECA has returned with their latest figure based on Romulus.

The new seven-inch scale Ultimate Xenomorph XX121 is based on an unreleased scene from Romulus. The description reads, “This fully articulated concept action figure from NECA depicts the alien before its battle against the Weyland-Yutani security forces. After an intense firefight resulting in the alien’s demise, its acid blood burns a hole through the floor, suspending the alien in the ceiling of the ship’s lab.” This is the same Alien that fans met in 1979 and that Ridley (Sigourney Weaver) fought in the final act of the original horror classic. The figure comes with an articulated jaw, sliding inner jaw, multiple interchangeable hands, a facehugger and a chestburster.

What's ‘Alien: Romulus’ About?

Taking place between the events of Alien and Aliens, Romulus follows Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny) and a group of young scavengers as they try to look for fuel on an abandoned space station. They get more than they bargain for as the station is filled with facehuggers and Xenomorphs ready to cause massive bloodshed. Álvarez brought the Alien franchise back to its horror roots with a gothic haunted house feel paired with the filmmaker's signature gory style. The film is one of the best-reviewed entries in the franchise and made over $350 million worldwide. That success guaranteed a sequel which Álvarez is currently working on. The plot of the Romulus sequel is still being kept under wraps, but the next installment could film this year.

Where Can You Stream ‘Alien: Romulus’?

Alien: Romulus is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+. The film was also recently released on Blu-ray and 4K. Before your next trip into the horrors of space, you can pre-order your Xenomorph XX121 figure on NECA’s website for $39.99 USD. It's set to ship in Quarter 3 2025.