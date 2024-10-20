It has been an amazing time to be an Alien fan. This past summer, Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus was the critical smash hit that the franchise needed. It was also the second highest grossing Alien entry at the box office to date, just behind Prometheus. In addition, Romulus just stalked its way onto Digital this past week and is gearing up for its killer physical media release in December, which includes 4K Blu-ray, 4K steelbook, and Blu-ray editions of the film. However, old-school horror fans will know that nothing beats watching the genre on VHS, and it's just been announced that Alien: Romulus will be coming to the vintage format.

Announced by Álvarez himself at Beyond Fest, Alien: Romulus will be coming to VHS on December 3, 2024. That's the same day the film is being released on all other major formats. The limited-edition VHS will feature artwork by Matt Ferguson of a haunting Xenomorph watching over new franchise-favorite final girl Rain Carradine, played by Cailee Spaeny. This edition is not only fitting because of its genre, but Romulus' marketing went heavy on nostalgia, using a VHS press kit as part of its spooky build-up. While there have been boutique labels still supporting the format, this is the first VHS release from a major studio since 2006.

What Is ‘Alien: Romulus’ About?

Taking place between the first two Alien films, Romulus follows a group of young scavengers in search of fuel at an abandoned space station. However, what they find is a larger sinister plot from the Weyland Corporation, Xenomorphs running amok and no means of escape. Combining the claustrophobic Gothic haunted house scares of Ridley Scott’s original classic with the action-packed thrills of James Cameron’s Aliens, Álvarez put horror fans through the ringer with a fright-filled roller-coaster ride for the ages. With a certified-fresh rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was one of the best reviewed Alien films in decades too, with a great ensemble cast and impressive box office haul to back it up. On a budget of $80 million, Romulus made over $350 million worldwide.

Where Can You Watch ‘Alien: Romulus’?

While Alien: Romulus isn't available on any streaming service yet, it’s now available on all major paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home. It can be purchased for $30 USD or rented for $25. The trailer for Romulus can be viewed below. You can also catch up and stream every previous Alien installment currently on Hulu. If that's not enough Xenomorph goodness for you, the franchise will be getting its first TV series, Alien: Earth, next year from FX, and it was recently announced that the critically acclaimed video game Alien: Isolation will be getting a sequel.