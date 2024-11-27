Alien: Romulus took the world by storm earlier this year as it earned an 80% score from critics and an 85% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes while earning more than $350 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of only $80 million, making it an extremely profitable outing for 20th Century Fox. Hot Toys has now celebrated the success of Alien: Romulus by releasing a new figure on its official Instagram of the Scorched Xenomorph that appears in the film to hunt down Rain (Cailee Spaeny) and her friends on the Romulus Space Station. The figure comes with an articulated Facehugger that comes straight out of the alien’s mouth and an LED-lighted space station-themed diorama that acts as a base for the collectible.

Hot Toy has released several new figures just in the last week or so, including an X-23 figure based on Dafne Keen’s appearance as Laura in the $1 billion-earning superhero tentpole, Deadpool & Wolverine. Hot Toys also teamed up with one of the highest-rated animated shows of all time in Arcane to deliver a new Jinx figure, further bolstering what has been an incredibly strong year from Jinx voice actor Ella Purnell after starring in Fallout and Sweetpea earlier in the year. Hot Toys also dropped a new figure of John Wick based on Keanu Reeves’ appearance in the most recent installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, which pairs well with Donnie Yen’s Caine figure that was announced earlier this year to celebrate the character getting his own spin-off movie.

Who Directed ‘Alien: Romulus’?

Alien: Romulus was directed by Fede Álvarez, who also wrote the script along with Rodo Sayagues, with Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett both receiving writing credit for their work creating the characters and franchise. Before Alien: Romulus, Alvarez most recently directed Calls, an Apple TV+ Original series starring Aubrey Plaza and Clancy Brown, and he also helmed The Girl in the Spider’s Web, a cyber-thriller starring LaKeith Stanfield and Claire Foy. Alvarez is also known for his work on Don’t Breath, the 2016 psychological horror film starring Stephen Lang and Jane Levy that’s currently streaming on Starz, and he also directed Evil Dead in 2013.

The Alien: Romulus Scorched Xenomorph Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order and retails for $305. Check out the first look at the figure above and watch Alien: Romulus on Hulu.

7 10 Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts Runtime 119 Minutes Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Distributor(s) 20th Century

