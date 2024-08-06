The Big Picture Alien: Romulus hits theaters this month with classic horror in space.

Cailee Spaeny leads a team facing the deadly Xenomorphs in Alien: Romulus, and the latest teaser puts her face-to-face with the deadly creatures.

Director Fede Álvarez brings a fresh take to the Alien franchise with Romulus.

Alien: Romulus is a week away from premiering in theaters, marking the return of the franchise that excels in taking the horror genre to outer space. 20th Century Studios has released a new look at the upcoming sequel. The video includes a sneak peek at the Xenomorph action that will be seen in the highly anticipated release. The classic monster that was introduced in the first Alien movie will be heavily featured in Alien: Romulus, as the series returns to the big screen seven years after the release of Alien: Covenant.

The premise of Alien: Romulus will follow a crew who will attempt to steal equipment from an abandoned space station. But what was supposed to be an easy mission will turn into a nightmare once the team realizes they are not alone on the ship. Cailee Spaeny stars as Rain Carradine in Alien: Romulus, and the new teaser puts her face-to-face with the otherworldly monsters. The actress received plenty of praise for her performance in Priscilla and is one of the brightest rising stars in the industry. In addition to Alien: Romulus, Spaeny will next be seen in Rian Johnson's next Knives Out movie.

Spaeny will be joined in Alien: Romulus by David Jonsson, Archie Renaux and Isabela Merced. Jonsson was recently seen as Luke Fitzwilliam in Murder is Easy, the television series that was based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. And it looks like Isabela Merced has found success when it comes to the superhero genre. The talented actress appeared in Madame Web, and she will be seen as Hawkgirl on the big screen once Superman flies into theaters next summer.

Who Directed 'Alien: Romulus'?

After the release of Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott turned towards a wide variety of titles that took his attention away from his beloved franchise. 20th Century Studios tapped Fede Álvarez to direct Alien: Romulus, which will be based on a screenplay the filmmaker wrote alongside his long-time creative partner, Rodo Sayagues. Before the duo worked on the latest installment of the Alien series, Álvarez and Sayagues introduced a scary slasher icon in the Don't Breathe movies. In a few days, audiences will be able to witness how Alien: Romulus can change the landscape of the franchise.

You can check out the new look at Alien: Romulus above, before the movie premieres in theaters on August 16.

Alien: Romulus In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Aileen Wu , Spike Fearn Main Genre Horror Writers Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett Studio(s) Scott Free Productions , 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Franchise(s) Alien Expand

