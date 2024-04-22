The Big Picture Alien: Romulus brings back practical effects and Xenomorphs, with Isabela Merced in awe of the terrifying creatures.

The film has a similar tone to Alien: Isolation, promising a claustrophobic and dark experience for fans.

Director Fede Alvarez's passion for the franchise shines through, making Alien: Romulus a thrilling addition to the series.

As the buzz for the upcoming film Alien: Romulus begins to build, one of its stars, Isabela Merced, has been shedding some light on the newest addition to the Alien franchise, emphasising the film's return to the series' practical effects roots and the unique experience of working under Fede Alvarez's direction. Speaking with Collider's Christina Radish as she promoted her newest film, Turtles All the Way Down, Merced shared intriguing details about the production and her role in the next chapter of the iconic sci-fi horror saga, and expressed her enthusiasm for the project, especially the commitment to practical effects.

"The team at Legacy really helped us out with it. I was surrounded by pros. The interesting thing is that it was set up for streaming until the middle of filming. Because Fede Alvarez is the nerdy fan that he is of Alien, he really was vouching for this movie. He actually cut the teaser trailer himself, which is very rare. Usually, studios handle that. So, I think it was an absolute honor. I learned so much. Shout out to the crew in Budapest. They were amazing. They were top tier, for sure."

Isabela Merced is In Awe of the Xenomorphs

Image via 20th Century

When asked about the highlights of her experience on set, Merced recalled the awe-inspiring moment she encountered the iconic Xenomorphs for the first time, "Definitely seeing the Xeno for the first time. They used a robot for that. And also, they used a human being, like a really tall person, in the costume and special effects. We had two Xenos on set, at all times, and they were just terrifying," she said.

"The detail is incredible. I like the Xeno nails. That’s my favorite part, the chrome nails. I’m gonna get chrome nails for the premiere. You’ll see me with them all around. They were incredible."

'Alien: Romulus' is Similar to 'Alien: Isolation'

Image via Sega

Regarding how Alien: Romulus fits within the franchise's storied history, Merced teased, "Well, it’s 1.5, technically. Oh, my God, I don’t even know what I can say." She further elaborated on the film's tone, drawing parallels to fan expectations and reactions, and intriguingly suggesting the tone would be similar to that of Alien: Isolation, the acclaimed video game which was utterly nerve-shredding.

"Yeah. I watched a ton of fan reactions to the teaser trailer and a lot of people were saying that it reminds them of Alien: Isolation if it were a movie, because it’s a game. So, I would say it’s very claustrophobic, it’s very dark, and it’s very authentic to the first one. A lot of respect is paid and due to the original. You’re in for a familiar feeling of loyalty and care for this crew of people. On the upside, we do genuinely care for each other and we’ve stayed in touch and we’re really important to each other."

If Alvarez sticks the landing, Alien: Romulus promises to be a gripping, claustrophobic journey that honours the legacy of Ridley Scott’s original masterpiece while injecting its unique flavour into the beloved franchise. Alien: Romulus opens on August 16th.

