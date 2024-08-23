The Big Picture Creating zero gravity scenes in Alien: Romulus required innovative camera techniques and set designs.

Director Fede Álvarez and DP Galo Olivares worked together to achieve seamless zero-g visuals.

To maintain the illusion of zero gravity, sets were built horizontally and vertically, enhancing the cinematic experience.

If you’ve had a chance to make it out to a cinema and catch Fede Álvarez’s mind-bending gift to the Alien franchise with Alien: Romulus, you’ll know that the movie is jam-packed with stunning visual moments. Throughout the movie, there are plenty of designs and effects that simply blew our minds, but those zero gravity scenes truly put it on another level. During a recent spoiler-filled chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the filmmaker shared the difficult undertaking that achieving the zero-G scenes entailed, even referring to it as “a nightmare for everybody.”

Pulling the curtain back on the process, Álvarez told Collider:

“The first big challenge is how to make it work. On the day, the complication is that people on wires and harnesses are painful and very uncomfortable. Actors must be put through a lot of core training to be able to sell it, to be able to stay balanced and not shake and really sell that zero-G vibe. That’s the whole thing. On my plate is to figure out a way to shoot it where I can hide the gravity. If you just put people on the wire and you shoot them, you’ll see the gravity, you’ll see it in their body weight, you’ll see it in the way they lean in the direction of another, how the body hangs and, eventually you’ll see the gravity. So how do I hide it?”

Álvarez poses a very good question. Luckily, the director wasn’t on his own to find the solution as he revealed that he had plenty of help from the production’s director of photography, Galo Olivares. He continued:

“The challenge was that, and the solution, which I’m really proud of the way it turns out on screen, was a few things. One I discovered soon enough. Me and my DP, Galo Olivares, we both thought, if there’s no gravity, there’s no horizon. The rule of thumb was every time there’s no gravity, the camera could never be locked looking at the horizon. It needs to drift. That’s why when they enter the tunnel for the first time, and they start dragging, we seamlessly move to the zero G without you noticing because they’re so compact in that tight space. The camera starts to drift, just go to the side. When they’re inside, it’s constantly rotating on that axis. Without getting too technical, but it’s tricky, the camera rigs usually don’t have that access. You have pan and tilt. So, we have to add all this specific gear on the techno-crane to be able to do all these movements. It had a third axis on the wheels for the operator. For very seasoned operators to really nail their shots, it’s a whole thing. It took a lot more work than normal.”

When in Doubt, Build an Entirely New Set

Close

For those of us who saw the movie in 2D and were doing everything in our power to not get motion sickness, we fully salute Álvarez, Olivares, and the rest of the folks who made these camera tricks happen. But beyond the camera, Álvarez said there was one more piece that helped the zero-G scenes take flight — literally. He explained:

“The last trick that really did it was, some of the sets where the zero-G happens, I had to build them twice: horizontally and vertically. Most of those scenes, what happens is we cut from one shot in one set and the next shot usually in the other set and then back. You have someone floating at you like this and when you can feel that gravity is pushing them down, I will cut to the set that is like this. If you look at this and the gravity is pulling away from camera, I hide it behind them. So, you don’t really see it. She really drifted and really lifted, with her hair floating up, and the clothes go back, because now they’re actually hanging and then back to the other one. When we’re back in the horizontal, maybe we’re upside down now. So, gravity is hard to find. That’s the whole trick. It’s the same thing with the elevator shaft. We had a full elevator shaft that was shorter, that was actually vertical, and we had the long elevator shaft that would be built like what you see in the movie. There are some extensions at the very end in some shots, but it was massive, and it was really long, and it was built horizontally to be able to go up and down with the camera. I’m really proud of that when I see it. That elevator that you see coming out is actually real. It’s not CG which most would have done. We had a big elevator on a hydraulic thing just coming up and down with the techno-crane chasing it, which was the most fun game ever. There’s one shot where the elevator hits the techno crane — it’s a very expensive piece of equipment — that actually made it to the movie. It’s when he falls and David Jonsson catches the elevator, we actually missed our mark in the elevator. The hydraulic thing hits the techno-crane and the whole camera goes *bam* and I left it in the movie to make my group suffer when you watch the movie.”

Try to keep the popcorn in your stomach during these zero-G scenes as Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for more from our spoiler-filled chat with Álvarez. Until then here's our conversation with the cast:

