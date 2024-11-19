2024 marked the 45th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s Alien. Because of that, it has been an incredible year for fans of the franchise with new action figures, Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus killing it in theaters and the announcement of a sequel to the hit 2014 video game Alien: Isolation. However, that’s not the only game haunting the popular horror universe in the near future, as it has just been announced that Alien: Rouge Incursion will be hitting VR systems starting next month.

The nightmare, from 20th Century Games and leading VR developer Survios, will be debuting on the PlaySation VR 2 and PCVR via Steam on December 19th. The game will then come to Meta platforms in early 2025. The immersive experience will feature an original story that “follows ex-Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks and her sentient AI companion Davis 01 as they undertake a dangerous mission into an infested research facility on the planet Purdan”.

The announcement also came with a batch of scream-worthy images (seen below) and a trailer that will make Alien fans feel right at home. The Alien franchise has had some rocky gaming moments, but at the same time, it has had some of the highest highs horror adaptations we've ever seen in the medium. For every Alien: Colonial Marines there’s an Alien: Isolation that puts your fear tolerance to the brutal test. Thanks to the first-person VR perspective, Rouge Incursion looks to be the next logical evolution in Xenomorph terror.

‘Alien’s Ending Its Anniversary Year With a Bloody Scream

Even though Alien is getting closer to the half century mark in age, the franchise is more popular than ever thanks to the massive success of Romulus. Returning the series to its claustrophobic haunted house-like corridor roots, the film was a rollercoaster love letter to the franchise while taking the established lore in some exciting directions. Audiences responded to that with it making over $350 million worldwide on an economical $80 budget and Romulus currently holds an impressive certified fresh 80% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Due to this, a sequel is already in the works. When you add in the new Marvel comics and Alien: Earth, the franchise’s first TV series debuting next year, there’s no better time for a new Alien game to scare the life out of us.

Get Ready to Join the ‘Rouge Incursion’

You can currently pre-order Alien: Rouge Incursion on the game's official website. You can find more information about the horrors that await you there too, as well as TQ Jefferson's, Survios Chief Product Officer and Creative Director of Rogue Incursion, post on the official PlayStation Blog.