The Big Picture Get ready for an out-of-this-world scare as the iconic Alien franchise makes its terrifying leap to television with FX.

The upcoming Alien series will take place on Earth, focusing on the sinister Weyland-Yutani Corporation's android arms race.

Fans can look forward to more Alien content, including the new TV series and the release of Alien: Romulus in theaters this August.

2024 marks a huge year for the Alien franchise. Not only is the iconic horror series celebrating its 40th anniversary, but its latest film, Alien: Romulus, is set to scare moviegoers this August. However, that’s not all as pretty soon Alien will be making its terrifying leap to television thanks to FX. The series just got an exciting update with Foundation’s Sandra Yi Sencindiver joining the massive ensemble.

This comes exclusively from Deadline, who confirmed the Alien series is currently in production in Thailand. Sencindiver joins a cast which includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, David Rysdahl, Babou Cessay, Erana James, Lily Newmark and Adrian Edmonson. Besides the Foundation, Sencindiver is known for The Wheel of Time and the video game Assassins Creeds: Valhalla. The actress will appear in multiple episodes of the series with plans to expand on her character in potential future TV projects.

What’s the ‘Alien’ TV Series About?

While there’s still a lot of mystery to its plot, the Alien series will take place years before Prometheus on Earth in the last part of our current century. This will be the first story in the franchise to take place on Earth, focused on the sinister Weyland-Yutani Corporation and their arms race to create android life. The series is also being executive produced by Alien’s original director, Ridley Scott. The filmmaker has directed three films in the franchise, including the previously mentioned Prometheus and Alien: Convenient. The latter of which was the last theatrical film in the franchise. However, after seven years away from the big screen, Alien is suffocating brave theater goers once again with Romulus from beloved genre director Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe). Scott is serving as a producer on the sequel that takes place between Alien and Aliens. The franchise is returning to comics as well this summer with the epic scary crossover, Marvel’s Aliens vs Avengers.

There’s no exact release date for the Alien Series yet, but it is expected to be released sometime in 2025. The wait won’t be too hard on horror fans as Alien: Romulus will be hitting theaters on August 16, 2024. In addition, Aliens just came to 4K Blu-ray for the first time and the original Scott classic will be re-released in theaters for Alien Day on April 26, 2024. The trailer for Alien: Romulus can be viewed below.

