The Big Picture Noah Hawley's Alien series, produced by FX, will resume filming in Thailand early next year after being halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Sets for the series continued to be built during the downtime, ensuring that production can quickly resume.

Hawley already has some footage from the first hour of the series, which was shot before the shutdown, allowing for editing and further development.

Deadline reports that Noah Hawley's Alien series, which is being produced by FX, is set to resume filming early next year on location in Thailand. Hawley told the publication that he intended to head out to Southeast Asia in the first part of the year while attending the Season 5 premiere of his series Fargo. Production on the series had ground to a halt in late August due to the effects of the SAG-AFTRA strike, following a July start. During the downtime, sets continued to be built meaning the production is good to go.

“We’re getting back into production as quickly as possible. We’re shooting in Bangkok, a half a world away; shooting again in the New Year. I got some footage. Some of the first hour was shot before we had to shutdown. It’s stuff to play with and edit.”“We’re getting back into production as quickly as possible. We’re shooting in Bangkok, a half a world away; shooting again in the New Year. I got some footage. Some of the first hour was shot before we had to shutdown. It’s stuff to play with and edit.”

The scripts for the Alien series were finalised prior to the WGA strike called in May. The series, which is executive produced by franchise creator Ridley Scott, unfolds in a timeframe predating Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley and marks the franchise's first narrative set on Earth, approximately 70 years in the future.Sydney Chandler leads the cast, accompanied by Alex Lawther as CJ, a soldier, Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, a CEO, Essie Davis as Dame Silvia, and Adarsh Gourav as Slightly. Kit Young portrays a character named Tootles. Production commenced in July, excluding SAG-AFTRA member Chandler, who wasn't able to participate as a result of the strike. Filming continued for over a month with the remaining cast, who were members associated with the British trade union, Equity, before stopping as well.

It's not the only Alien project on the horizon for the folks at 20th Century Studios, or Disney, if you prefer. Filmmaker Fede Alvarez is currently working on a feature film set in the Alien universe which is set for theatrical release on August 14 next year. That movie will star Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux, David Jonsson, Aileen Wu and Spike Fearn and will see the up-and-coming ensemble terrorised — as one would expect — by a Xenomorph.

Where Can You Watch the 'Alien' Movies?

Alien (1979), Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection, and AVP: Alien vs. Predator are available to stream on Hulu. Aliens is available on Max, and will be released on 4K and Blu-ray early next year. Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem is available to stream on Starz. The prequel films Prometheus and Alien: Covenant are available to rent or buy on most VOD platforms. Click here for our guide to watching the Alien films in chronological order and by release date.

Alien (1979) In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. The terror begins when the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship. An organism from inside an egg leaps out and attaches itself to one of the crew, causing him to fall into a coma. Release Date June 22, 1979 Director Ridley Scott Cast Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, Ian Holm, Yaphet Kotto Rating R Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi, Horror

