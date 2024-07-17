The Big Picture The Alien TV series has wrapped filming, and is set to premiere in 2025 with a new story set on Earth before the original film's events.

Sydney Chandler stars as Wendy, a meta-human in Alien exploring the emergence of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

The Alien series by Noah Hawley dives into sci-fi elements and android life, evolving the franchise on Earth in a timely plot.

It's a great time to be an Alien fan. Not only is the Ridley Scott classic celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, Alien: Romulus is going to make horror fans screen in theaters all over again next month. However, even with that, one of the more intriguing upcoming projects for the franchise has been the Alien TV Series from FX. Now, after a long scary road, the sci-fi horror series has wrapped filming.

Star Sydney Chandler made it official with an Instagram post this week reminiscing about the series' unique production. Alien had been filming in Thailand since the beginning of the year after getting back on track when the actor’s strike ended in late 2023. The series comes from Legion creator Noah Hawley and, alongside Chandler, stars Babou Cressy, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Timothy Olyphant and Sandra Yi Sencindiver, among others.

What’s ‘Alien’ About?

Despite its proximity, Alien is not related to Romulus besides its franchise namesake. This is a story that brings the Alien franchise to Earth for the first time, taking place 30 years before the events of the original film (roughly 70 years in our future). This would make it one of the earliest terrifying tales in the expansive Alien universe. In comparison, Fede Álvarez’s Romulus takes place 20 years after the first film. The series will be diving headfirst into “the emergence of the story’s infamous Weyland-Yutani Corporation and the race between corporations to create new android life.” Chandler is playing a character named Wendy, “a hybrid, a meta-human who has the brain and consciousness of a child but the body of an adult.” While Romulus looks to bring back that old-school claustrophobic haunted house vibe of the Scott’s film, the Alien series sounds like it’s exploring more of the sci-fi parts of the series and what it truly means to be human. That’s nothing new, as androids and synthetic life have been in the franchise since the very beginning. However, it’ll be exciting to see how being on Earth evolves that increasingly timely plot point.

When Does ‘Alien’ Release?

There's no official release date for the Alien FX series yet, but it’s looking like it’ll debut sometime in 2025. As we get closer to next year, we should get more concrete information on that scream-worthy front. Hopefully, the series will get a boost from Alien: Romulus, which scares its way to theaters on August 16, 2024. The original Alien film is also currently streaming on Hulu.