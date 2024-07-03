The Big Picture Sandra Yi Sencindiver promises an exciting Alien prequel series for FX, appealing to fans of the original films.

Sencindiver plays pivotal character Yatani, setting a new bar for the role.

The series goes further back in the Alien universe, exploring the formation of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation on Earth.

In an interview with Variety, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, star of Geek Girl and The Wheel of Time, has officially given a promising update about the upcoming Alien prequel series for FX. The project thus far has been intriguingly mysterious, with much information kept tightly under wraps, leading many in the fandom to assume big surprises are on their way. Helping towards that theory is Sencindiver, who mentioned just how exciting the series will be and how the prequel will take inspiration from its predecessors. She noted, "I think that especially the fans who love films No. 1 [Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’] and 2 [James Cameron’s ‘Aliens’] will be very pleased with the universe and the world-building in this reimagining." She went on to say, "A lot of brilliant people, a lot of very interesting character actors [who are] very dedicated and, of course, Noah Hawley is just a brilliant storyteller."

Sencindiver is a passionate lover of the Alien franchise herself, with her dedication to the series only helping to solidify the assurance of the fandom that the project is in safe hands. Sencindiver is reported to play a character called Yatani who will be pivotal to the plot, although not much other information is yet known. In her interview with Variety, Sencindiver discusses her character, saying, "I can’t say anything more than that, other than it’s been very exciting and interesting to play this character. And I also think it’s a pleasure that nobody has played that character before. That’s also great for me, that I get to set the bar for what this character is. We’ll be pleased — the old fans of the original movies."

The 'Alien' Series Will Go Further Back Than Ever Before

Close

The original four Alien movies, although the hype had trickled out by the end, led to a massive movement in both horror and sci-fi at the global Box Office. Inspiring many stories to have come after, the franchise birthed an exciting world with intricate details and a brand-new legendary movie monster. When the franchise returned to the big screen in 2012 with Prometheus, expectations were high given it would finally be delving into its past, with Prometheus set several years before the first Alien. However, it has since been announced that the upcoming Alien series will be set even further back, ready to investigate the formation of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation on Earth.

The series is executive produced by Ridley Scott, with Fargo's Noah Hawley at the helm. The cast includes the likes of Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Alex Lawther as CJ, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, and Essie Davis as Dame Silvia. The series is currently in production, with filming expected to finish sometime this summer, leading many to suspect a 2025 premiere may be on the cards. All of this takes place in the shadow of the upcoming Alien: Romulus, which is scheduled for an August 16 release date.

Sandra Yi Sencindiver has given an exciting update on what to expect from the upcoming Alien series. You can watch the most recent installment in the franchise, Alien: Covenant, right now on Disney+.

