The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 262 – The ‘Alien’ Franchise and ‘The Vast of Night’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking joined by Senior Editor Haleigh Foutch to talk about the Alien franchise. We focus primarily on Ridley Scott‘s 1979 original, why the film is so effective, what it says about horror movies today, the film’s lasting impact, the strengths and weaknesses of the sequels and prequels, and more. We then move on to a spoiler-free discussion of a new movie, The Vast of Night, before closing out with Recently Watched.

