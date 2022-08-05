Following the recent report of the show's scripts being complete, FX CEO John Landgraf has offered more insight into what fans can expect from the upcoming series based on the Alien franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which currently has Fargo creator Noah Hawley attached to helm, is set to take place on Earth in the near future. Landgraf also promises that the series will offer its own original spin with the show deviating from the franchise's previously established Weylan-Yutani corporation and instead focusing on a new shady company for the franchise. Despite that, Landgraf promises the series will return to the franchise's original roots.

“I’m a big fan of Alien and Aliens, and I remember watching both of them in the theater and how shockingly original and surprising each of them was in its own way,” Landgraf said of the upcoming series. The executive further added, “And so, similar to his approach to Fargo, Noah decided not to take Ripley or any character from Alien — except perhaps the xenomorph itself — but go back and figure out what made the franchise so great and so durable in the first place and see if he could find an experience that felt like walking into a theater and seeing one of those first two movies, where you get caught off-guard. That’s all I can say at this point, though.”

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Noah Hawley's 'Alien' Series Scripts Have Been Written

While Landgraf didn't offer any specific plot details, the promise of the series potentially returning to the original roots of the franchise is enough to get fans excited about the upcoming project after the divisive response of recent films such as Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. With a talented showrunner attached to the project, the Alien series is shaping up to be a potentially exciting and terrifying show for audiences to look out for when it debuts on streaming.

The first Alien, directed by Ridley Scott, released in 1979 and became an instant box office and critical success due to the film's suspense bolstered by its unique and creative alien design. The film's sequel, Aliens, directed by James Cameron released in 1986 to similar acclaim and brought more action to the series and added to the lore by introducing the Alien Queen which has remained a staple to the franchise. Alongside the series by Hawley, a new film is also in development with Fede Álvarez attached to direct. Now with a new series on the way, which is expected to begin production next year, fans of the franchise can soon return to the terror that showed audiences that in space, no one can hear you scream.

Due to the show's status in development, no release date has been set yet. The untitled Alien series will debut on Hulu when it eventually releases. Check out the official trailer for the original Alien film below: