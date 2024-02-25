The Big Picture Species is a spiritual successor to Alien , exploring similar themes of human folly and extraterrestrial terror in a new, compelling narrative.

The government-created alien monster in Species challenges the morality of humans meddling with unknown forces, echoing Alien 's core themes.

Species deserves to be compared to Alien , as it elevates the horror genre with inventive creatures, gruesome kills, and thought-provoking storytelling.

When it comes to historic horror franchises, no conversation is complete without the Alien series. Starting with 1979's Alien, directed by the legendary Ridley Scott, this revolutionary movie challenged what audiences thought horror was capable of with its dreadful atmosphere, iconic characters, and the truly horrific extraterrestrial. From the gruesome chest-burster scene to the ultimate hero in its protagonist Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) this film and its terror has stood the test of time — unfortunately, the same can't be said of its many sequels.

While its sophomore outing Aliens managed to capture some of the magic that made the original so great, each subsequent installment seemed to lose so much of the thematic horror of the first film. While each iteration has its merit, none has truly incorporated the key elements that render Alien a horror classic...well, no movie in this franchise, at least. There is a film that, while not being a direct Alien sequel, embodies the nail-biting fear, the scientific wonder, and the almost laughable disasters that come from humans making bad decisions. While not directly in the franchise, Alien's true successor is 1995's Species, a sci-fi horror that deserves a lot more credit than it has received.

Species A group of scientists try to track down and trap a killer alien seductress before she successfully mates with a human. Director Roger Donaldson Cast Ben Kingsley , Alfred Molina , Forest Whitaker Natasha Henstridge , Michael Madsen Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

'Alien' and 'Species' Both Create an Atmosphere of Tension and Fear

Directed by Roger Donaldson, Species' story of an alien monster running rampant will immediately remind audiences of Alien's nail-biting chaos. While it may trade out the setting of a hulking space freighter for government laboratories and sunny Los Angeles, this shift to the more civilized world stresses just how much bloodshed an evil alien could cause. It focuses on Sil, who the government created after its scientists received an alien transmission instructing them how to bind human DNA with that of an unseen intergalactic race. The inane choice to do this is extremely similar to the ignoring of protocol that led to Alien's mayhem. However, whereas the primary fear of that film is rooted in the survival of its small crew, Species makes something clear very early on: this choice and the repercussions of it could destroy the entire world.

Once Sil escapes her containment (because of course she does) audiences are granted an epic story of agents chasing her as she tries to procreate and unleash a brood of similar aliens on the world, murdering anyone who gets in her way. It's a compelling story and, while it does differ wildly from Alien's contained premise, it perfectly carries that same interstellar fear that the former movie accomplished so exceptionally. While each film has themes of human folly and the repercussions of scientific progress, it's their respective extraterrestrial terror that immediately connects the pair. Not only in the superficial either, although Species' creature design was done by the astounding H.R. Giger, artistic father of Alien's iconic Xenomorph. While this means that each alien is a similarly petrifying image of sleek curves and dripping teeth, it's their massacres and the strong heroes set on defeating them that make the movies such mirrors of one another. Both feature likable, capable protagonists whose mission to stop their respective monsters stems from their care for one another and the fear of what disasters it could cause if let loose.

This emotional core provides a grounding sense to the film that is punctuated by pure dread as the aliens begin to evolve over the runtime; their growth into grotesque, deadly creatures makes each movie more and more terrifying the longer you can sit through it. On a surface level, it's clear that these two movies are immensely similar and deserve their placement in the same category, yet that's not wholly why Species serves as a spiritual successor to Alien. No, it's how this new movie expands on the themes of the first film that proves it to be the evolution the original story was always meant to become.

'Species' Explores the Morality in the Relationship Between Humans and Aliens

The true star of Species isn't the government agents attempting to track down and kill the alien their superiors unwittingly unleashed, but rather that alien herself. This shift of focus from human to extraterrestrial characters is something that Alien tried; their attempt to put a twist on the iconic Ripley can never be forgotten, as Alien: Resurrection saw a resurrected version of the heroine get spliced with Xenomorph DNA. This strange attempt to grant their titular monsters some humanity failed to do anything but aggravate audiences with how ridiculously it was conveyed, which is deeply unfortunate as this concept could bring the themes of the first movie to their ultimate, most fruitful possibility. Of course, Alien will always be a story of humanity versus aliens but within that, it dissects topics like corporate greed and whether these creatures' behavior is simply a product of humans interfering with what they don't understand. While the outcome was flawed, the concept of humanizing the monster to emphasize the core themes of your horror film is rather ingenious — and it's something that Species accomplishes perfectly.

As the plot goes on, the '90s horror becomes a narrative focused on government agents hunting down an alien being masquerading as an attractive woman (Natasha Henstridge) solely focused on creating offspring. Eventually, it's revealed that Sil is a shapeshifter, changing from her beautiful form into a reptilian, tentacled monster eerily reminiscent of Alien's Xenomorph (H.R. Giger's presence in this film is prominent and extremely welcomed) painting her further as an interstellar monster audiences can't wait to see defeated. But that's not where the story starts; when the movie begins, Sil is a scared young girl (Michelle Williams) who is aging at a rapid rate, has no idea where she is, but is aware that the closest thing she's had to her parents (the officials who created her) has decided to kill her. While she eventually shifts into an adult seductress, the movie's first half sees a scared child running away from people trying to hurt her and not knowing anything about the world around her.

Even the officials themselves recognize this when Dr. Laura Baker (Marg Helgenberger) accurately calls out that she's following her alien species' biological imperative because it's the only thing she knows — if she'd been given actual lessons on humanity and community, maybe this wouldn't have happened.Species finalizes the nuanced themes of Alien that none of its actual sequels have been able to touch, questioning both the alien and human morality on display and surmizing that if it weren't for humanity's incessant greed none of these horrors would've ever happened. It is the natural progression of the story begun by Alien more than four decades ago and is a perfect conclusion to this thrilling idea.

'Species' Deserves Its Comparison to 'Alien'

In a horror genre saturated with terrifying tropes, certain movies will inevitably be reminiscent of each other. From masked killers to ghastly possessions, there's a manual to these kinds of scares that many films follow closely. Yet even beyond its superficial similarities, Species manages to elevate itself to stand tall next to the cultural phenomenon of Alien. It embodies the best aspects of this earlier film and allows the themes that made it so alluring to audiences another chance to shine in this brand-new narrative. It does this not only with its inventive extraterrestrial monster and its gruesome kills but also in how it questions who the real villains of this story are and whether there's more to its titular creatures than what's on the surface. In the long line of Alien sequels, there hasn't been a film that so perfectly played off of the original's ingenuity, that could truly be labeled its successor not only in chronology but in message.

