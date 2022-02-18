A new Alien series is on the way courtesy of FX and Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), and FX chief John Landgraf gave some tantalizing tidbits about the project at the Television Critics Association press tour. While it's been known that no characters from the previous films would appear (namely Sigourney Weaver's Ripley), Landgraf also spoke about the themes and overtures that the show expects to tackle.

This Alien limited series was announced in December 2020 at the Disney Investor Day presentation. Without giving too much away, Landgraf said the following about this new Alien series:

"Alien takes place before Ripley. It's the first story in the Alien franchise that takes place on Earth. It takes place on our planet, near the end of this century we're currently in - 70 odd years from now. All I can tell you is Ripley won't be a part of it, and neither will any other characters - other than the alien itself. There are some big surprises in store for the audience."

Alien is a beloved franchise, so it's understandable if some fans are skeptical, especially given that the property has never left the big screen. A literal grounded setting, as opposed to the intimidating, 'scream-less' abyss of space, is another departure from what audiences expect from Ridley Scott's franchise. Yet Landgraf had the following to say when asked what will still appeal to fans:

"I hope they will feel like it’s faithful to the franchise they love but also a brave and original reinvention of that franchise. Setting it on Earth is really interesting. We have to think forward about the future of the planet in terms of the environment, governance, technology and create and design a version of the planet in the future … Noah wants to do that in a distinctive and original way.”

Hawley is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to television, reinventing beloved properties like Fargo and the X-Men (via Legion) for the cable channel. Fargo in particular is a strong showcase of his knack to adapt the best elements of an IP for the small screen medium. That series, just picked up for a fifth season, will take a small leap ahead of Alien, with Landgraf noting Fargo needs to shoot this winter. There are currently more scripts for Alien, though the setting of this Fargo season likely requires a winter setting and shoot.

There's currently no release date for FX's Alien series.

