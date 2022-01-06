Back in December of 2020, it was announced that FX was developing a show set in the world of the Alien franchise from the mind behind such shows as Legion and Fargo, Noah Hawley. Since that announcement, Hawley has given small teases about the series' development, but now, thanks to an interview with Esquire, we have an idea of the world-building and themes Hawley hopes to have present in the show.

Since the original film’s release in 1979, the Alien franchise has been a staple of the sci-fi horror genre. The film has spawned three sequels, two prequels, two crossover films with the Predator franchise, countless comics books, novels, toys, video games, and theme park attractions. However, Hawley’s will be the first TV series set in the universe. In the interview, Hawley gave some insight into the monumental task of bringing the world of Alien to the small screen, saying: “It's going great. It's going slowly, unfortunately, given the scale of it. I've made a certain business out of reinvention.”

A majority of the franchise’s other installments have taken place entirely in space, but Hawley is setting his series on Earth. He told Esquire about how he hopes this decision will help expand the world of Alien, saying:

“It’s set on Earth of the future. At this moment, I describe that as Edison versus Westinghouse versus Tesla. Someone’s going to monopolize electricity. We just don't know which one it is...In the movies, we have this Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which is clearly also developing artificial intelligence—but what if there are other companies trying to look at immortality in a different way, with cyborg enhancements or transhuman downloads? Which of those technologies is going to win?”

Hawley also mentioned the themes he plans for the series to tackle:

“Alien is a fascinating story because it's not just a monster movie; it’s about how we're trapped between the primordial past and the artificial intelligence of our future, where both trying to kill us… As Sigourney Weaver said in that second movie, “I don't know which species is worse. At least they don't fuck each other over for a percentage.” Even if the show was 60% of the best horror action on the planet, there's still 40% where we have to ask, “What are we talking about it, beneath it all?” Thematically, it has to be interesting. It’s humbling to get to play with the iconography of this world.”

The currently untitled Alien series is being written by Hawley and is being produced by the original Alien series director Ridley Scott. Currently, no casting news has been released, but the series is expected to be released in 2023.

