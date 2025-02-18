Dan Trachtenberg and Fede Alvarez have something impressive in common. Both filmmakers dropped fresh installments into sci-fi franchises in the past few years that helped bring fans back. The former helmed the return of the Predator film series through its fifth installment, 2022’s Prey. As for the latter, he celebrated the mega success of 2024’s beloved sci-fi horror flick, Alien: Romulus. Over the last 20 years, the two nearly-indestructible creatures have collided twice, in the spine-chilling and adrenaline-pumping Alien vs. Predator and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem. So, with the overflowing love for both Prey and Alien: Romulus, the next obvious question is, “Will there be another Alien vs. Predator crossover?”

Earlier this week, Collider hosted a special IMAX screening of Alien: Romulus, which was followed by a Q&A session moderated by Steve Weintraub. Setting out to celebrate and bring attention to the film’s Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, the panel included Alvarez, VFX Supervisor Eric Barbra, and Wētā FX VFX Supervisor Dan Macarin. While nothing is set in stone, the Evil Dead director admitted that a sci-fi horror crossover with the two greats would be something he’d love to see in the future, telling the audience,

“I can’t speak for Dan. At some point, once there’s another Alien, and I know he’s working on a sequel to Prey, one day if we feel like, ‘Yeah, that’s what we cannot wait to see,’ I think that’s a movie we could do.”

This all sounds absolutely amazing, and it’s certainly something that we would love to see, but if it happens, it sounds like it would be in an incredibly unexpected way. Explaining how he’d like to go about an Alien vs. Predator sequel, prequel, or off-shoot installment, Álvarez said,

“The way I would do it, most likely, if it could be done this way… It’s harder to keep secrets online… The best AVP will be the one that you don’t know is AVP until the other guy shows up. You think you’re watching a Predator movie, and then they land in some place and there are creatures, and fucking hell, it’s a Xenomorph. That would get me. ‘Fuck yeah!’ You’d go crazy. Or vice versa, you’re in an Alien movie, and then suddenly a mysterious creature is there, and you can hear that sound, and you see the cloak, and you go, ‘Is that a fucking Predator?’ And then turns out it is. That would be the way to do it, don’t you think? Once you put it in the title, it’s like, ‘Spoiler alert.’”

“Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way”