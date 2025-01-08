The debate as to whether Alien or Predator was the superior franchise is one that science fiction fans had waged for years, but 2004 was the year in which the two creatures finally got the opportunity to face off in a head-to-head conflict. Based on the popular comic book series of the same name, Alien vs. Predator allowed director Paul W.S. Anderson to explore all the creative possibilities of an age-old conflict between the Xenomorphs and the ruthless predecessors. Both the original Alien and Predator films were hailed for bringing respectability to the science fiction horror genre, but that influence was not exactly present in Alien vs. Predator; the film was basically an excuse to string together a series of computer-generated action sequences, many of which looked indistinguishable from video game cutscenes. It may be easy to dismiss entirely, but Alien vs. Predator was loosely inspired by a novella by H.P. Lovecraft, according to Anderson’s DVD commentary for the film.

‘Alien vs. Predator’ Draws Inspiration From a Lovecraft Novella

Lovecraft's 1931 novella At the Mountains of Madness told a chilling horror story about a group of explorers that discovered remnants of an ancient civilization in the midst of an expedition to Antarctica. Although the remains that they find are initially mistaken to be those of a prehistoric human society, it is ultimately discovered that they belong to a powerful alien race known as the “Elder Things.” The Elder Things built incredible pyramids and inscribed hieroglyphics with the help of a submissive species known as the “shoggoths,” which they forced to serve as slaves. However, the shoggoths ultimately rebelled in a brutal struggle that nearly decimated both species entirely. The narrative of Alien vs. Predator directly mirrors the story that Lovecraft imagined in At the Mountains of Madness, as the film reveals that the Xenomorphs have enslaved the Predators on Earth before the dawn of human civilization.

Alien vs. Predator retains the concept of humans investigating ancient remains, as it focuses on the tour guide Lex Woods (Sanaa Lathan) and archeologist Sebastian De Rosa (Raoul Bova), who search through Antarctica after the wealthy industrialist, Charles Bishop Weyland (Lance Henriksen), discovers that there is an ancient pyramid buried beneath the ice. Unfortunately, their mission ends up reigniting the ancient feud between the two alien races; the Xenomorph Queen ends up awakening at the heart of the structure, and three Predators begin picking off the scientists one by one. Although Alien vs. Predator is ultimately more interested in spectacle than it is in analyzing humanity’s role within earth’s history, the film does succeed in building a Lovecraftian atmosphe