Meet Jon Favreau’s Second Most Adorable Alien Creation in ‘Alien Xmas’ Trailer

Stop-motion animation and Christmas are inexorably linked, thanks to classic Rankin-Bass stop-motion classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. Of course, this spirit was continued later on with The Nightmare Before Christmas, a rightfully celebrated feature-length Christmas treat. We might have another stop-motion holiday classic on our way, if the trailer to Alien Xmas is any indication.

Executive produced by Jon Favreau, it was directed by Stephen Chiodo and produced by Edward Chiodo (Charles Chiodo executive produces). If the last name sounds familiar, it should – the Chiodo Brothers are true modern masters of stop-motion animation. They worked with Tim Burton on his early stop-motion short “Vincent” and later contributed to Burton’s Hansel and Gretel and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Stephen directed 80s cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space and worked on Jon Favreau’s Elf. Favreau is an executive producer and voice actor on Alien Xmas, which is based on a children’s book by the brothers.

As the trailer below suggests, it follows an adorable alien named X who defends earth (and Santa Claus) from invading alien forces. So, yes, if there wasn’t one Favreau-created extraterrestrial cutie to fall in love with this year, there are now two (sorry Baby Yoda, you’ve got company). Alien Xmas debuts on Netflix on November 20.

