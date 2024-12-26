One of the better horror films of the year was writer and director Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus. To even decide to make the movie was a big risk. The first two films in the franchise, Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's Aliens, are all-time classics, but every sequel since has disappointed in at least one aspect. Plus, with Sigourney Weaver saying Ripley was never coming back, it made continuing even more difficult. Alien: Romulus has callbacks to those earlier Alien movies, but it also tells its own story with much younger characters. As it turns out, Álvarez got the idea of what he wanted to do from a few seconds of a deleted scene from Aliens.

Which 'Aliens' Deleted Scene Inspired Fede Álvarez?

When Fede Álvarez signed on to make Alien: Romulus, he had a huge task ahead of him, but it wouldn't be the first time he was given control of a beloved franchise. In 2013, he directed a successful (and very bloody) reboot of Evil Dead. That film worked by keeping the bare bones of what we loved from a "cabin in the woods" story, but removing its famous hero, Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), in favor of a younger cast. Alien: Romulus did the same thing. With Sigourney Weaver gone, this film took place between Alien and Aliens, when Ellen Ripley was sleeping in her escape shuttle. It's that latter film that gave Álvarez the idea of what to do next.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Álvarez explained that watching a deleted scene from Aliens, which showed a group of little kids running around on a space station, influenced his decision-making. He said:

“My first instinct, just to try something different that hasn't been seen before, was to approach it from the angle of characters who are not professionals or scientists; they're not even adults. I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is — not that the audience is young, more that the audience is completely virgin to the realities of space. When the characters are professionals, they know more than you do. But when they’re still in their early 20s, they don’t know how to operate the f—ing airlock.”

James Cameron's 'Aliens' Has Multiple Deleted Scenes

There are multiple deleted scenes from Aliens, and the most famous one that James Cameron decided to leave out is a big game changer. Here, Ripley learns from Burke (Paul Reiser) that during her decades-long sleep her daughter grew old and passed away. It's a heartbreaking moment, and a shocking one, since Alien never mentioned her having a child. It could have added to the emotional impact of Aliens, with Ripley now caring for the young Newt (Carrie Henn), but Cameron chose not to go that route.

The scene that Fede Álvarez is referring to, though, is not that long or impactful. In fact, it only lasts a few seconds, but it shows us something we'd never seen before: kids just being kids. We get to see Newt running for her life in the final cut, but this deleted moment shows youngsters just having fun without a care in the world before the xenomorphs attack.

Younger Heroes Make 'Alien: Romulus' Even More Terrifying

Close

Alien and Aliens are two of the scariest horror movies ever made. The monsters, the score, and the tension, are all perfect, whether it be Ridley Scott's slow burn approach or the intensity of James Cameron. The similarity that both of these films have is that they are led by adults. In Alien, we follow the crew of Nostromo, which is made up of some very smart professionals. In Aliens, we're taken along with a group of Marines. You can't get any braver than that!

Instead, Fede Álvarez follows young adults that have no idea what they're doing and are barely in control of their personal lives. Rain (Cailee Spaeny) is an orphan without any family except an android brother named Andy (David Jonsson) and an ex-boyfriend named Tyler (Archie Renaux). Tyler has a sister, Kay (Isabela Merced), who's pregnant. When they get on a ship to steal some equipment, they are all out of their element. When the face huggers appear, and new xenomorphs are born, we are not met by some badass heroes ready to take down the aliens, but rather a bunch of scared kids on the run just trying to survive. Because they're scared, we are too. Fede Álvarez wisely knew his was the only way to go with Alien: Romulus.

Alien: Romulus is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

