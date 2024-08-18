The Big Picture Ellen Ripley's emotional journey in Aliens is deepened by her connection to Newt and the tragedy of her lost daughter, Amanda.

The deleted scene involving Ripley's promise to her daughter adds a layer of emotional weight to the film and Ripley's character arc.

The relationship between Ripley and her daughter is further explored in subsequent Alien projects, providing closure and deepening their bond.

It's no secret that Aliens was a movie Sigourney Weaver wasn't too keen on doing originally (via The Ringer). Upon reading James Cameron's powerful script for the sequel, which this time gave Ellen Ripley a stronger emotional anchor, Weaver was convinced of its creative integrity that went well beyond being a cash grab following the success of Ridley Scott's space horror masterpiece, Alien. With something to fight for other than her own survival, Aliens flipped the script with Ripley's connection to the character Newt (Carrie Henn). But there was actually another scene that would've further explored this concept and reinforced Ripley's own personal tragedy as she fights for another young girl under her care. Believe it or not, there was once a flashback to Ripley and her own daughter, Amanda, that was included in Aliens, only to be cut out of the production... Here's what happened.

'Aliens' Cut a Flashback Scene Showing Ripley With Her Daughter, Amanda

Anyone who has seen Aliens knows that, aside from wanting to see the Xenomorphs fully annihilated after witnessing what only one might do, Ripley desperately wants to protect young Newt. From the first moment she meets the scared young Rebecca "Newt" Jorden on LV-426, Ripley feels an instant motherly instinct toward the child. Ripley cares for Newt as if she were her own daughter, and is willing to risk her own life so that she isn't devoured by the merciless aliens around every corner. This is why the "Get away from her, you bitch!" line is so powerful, and why so many of us were devastated when Alien 3 revealed Newt and Hicks' (Michael Biehn) deaths following their escape in the Sulaco. But the Special Edition of Aliens takes all of this a step further by introducing us to Ripley's daughter, Amanda, whom she left behind all those years earlier upon boarding the Nostromo.

Unfortunately, according to producer Gale Anne Hurd, there just wasn't enough time to put this moment in the finished theatrical film, despite how pivotal it is to Ripley's arc. "Sadly, the scene that we had to trim because of the running length [is] when she promises her own daughter that she’ll be back for her birthday and she isn’t," Hurd told The Ringer in 2022. "That was really the moment and the scene that created the drive that Ripley’s character has toward not betraying another child, her essentially surrogate daughter, Newt." Now, the way Hurd describes this moment almost makes us think that there might've been a flashback to before the events of Alien where Ripley would physically tell her daughter that she will be back for her birthday. That would've been a fine addition that could've pushed the envelope even further for our heroine and allowed us to see her in an entirely new context. But, as far as we know, no such scene exists. Most likely, the Aliens producer is referring specifically to the deleted scene where Burke (Paul Reiser) tells Ripley about Amanda's death.

While we can argue all day over whether the theatrical or Special Edition is the better cut of Aliens, the fact remains that the latter's decision to add this scene back in gives Ripley this emotional weight — having effectively abandoned her daughter in trying to survive Alien, and now missing her entire life as a result — to better help us connect with why she feels so strongly for Newt. It offers an entirely different perspective that grounds Aliens in what some would consider an attempt to preserve the nuclear family, with Ripley, Newt, and Hicks at the center (a notion that some critics have likewise pointed out in James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day). It also re-frames the 1979 film around this concept that the only reason that Ripley was even on the Nostromo in the first place was to provide for her daughter. This retroactively raises the stakes for Alien as well as its sequel, and makes the 57 years in between all the more tragic.

Ellen Ripley Is a Tragic Character, and This Scene Would've Made Her Even More So

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There are few characters in modern science-fiction who have suffered more viscerally and more consistently than Ellen Ripley. Not only was she the sole survivor of an onslaught by an unknown alien being, which tore apart her entire crew before her eyes, but she also missed her daughter's entire life. If we add the events of Aliens and Alien 3 to the mix, she lost yet another crew via the Colonel Marines, followed by Newt and Hicks, and then was impregnated by the Xenomorph before losing her own life. Talk about a bad few days, at least from her perspective. But the worst of all of these is undoubtedly that she broke her promise to her daughter, and lost her chance at watching her grow up as a result. As a parent, that's a hard pill to swallow, and it's that guilt that drives Ripley in Aliens, or at least the Special Edition cut of the film.

Cutting this moment out of the theatrical cut of Aliens doesn't do the movie any favors. Though the 137-minute version of the film is tight and contains every element that makes it arguably the best of the franchise, its failure to highlight Ripley's emotional undercurrent during these times of high stress is something that's hard to overlook. While some have argued that the film's decision to axe this moment was justified since Ripley doesn't need a reason to be heroic, this revelation doesn't take away from that. If anything, it emphasizes Ripley's heroic ability by giving her a reason to stick around. The Colonel Marines certainly could handle bombing the planet, but Ripley's desire to save Newt is what drives her actions throughout the rest of the film. Ripley only becomes effectively heroic in this picture because she cares for Newt, and while, sure, she doesn't have to have a daughter of her own to sympathize with the young girl (their shared alien encounters would do that), it effectively solidifies their bond in a way that the film otherwise couldn't have.

According to director James Cameron, cutting out this scene garnered some tension between himself and Sigourney Weaver. "[Weaver] later said in print she had based her entire character throughout the film on this scene, and she was devastated when it was removed," Cameron explained in the Special Edition's DVD commentary. While Weaver reportedly disliked the scene upon filming, she evidently changed her mind when it came down to shooting the rest of the picture, basing Ripley's entire time in Hadley's Hope on the knowledge that her own daughter was dead. "As an actor," Cameron continued, "it allowed her to work the connection, because I always say all my movies are love stories, and this one is about parental love and protectiveness, and a sense of duty, and the ultimate sacrifice that a person would make given that sense of duty." The love between Ripley and Newt is clear no matter which version of Aliens you prefer, but it's made all the more powerful by the tragedy that precedes it.

Ripley's Daughter Amanda Appears in Other Alien Media

Close

While Alien 3 and Alien Resurrection attempt to launch off the success of Aliens, neither film was particularly faithful to the Ripley character, and both struggled to find their footing along the way. No wonder Neill Blomkamps's unproduced sequel would've ignored them entirely. But there was one subsequent Alien project that further explored this Aliens deleted scene and helped give the audience some additional closure concerning Ripley's daughter. In 2014, the video game Alien: Isolation was released, centering on Amanda Ripley's (Andrea Deck) mission to find out what happened on the Nostromo and gain some perspective on her mother's decision to abandon her. The game even allowed you to play as Ellen Ripley, retelling some of the events surrounding the original Alien film. The 2014 video game was later adapted into a digital web series in honor of Alien's 40th birthday in 2019, and effectively became a prequel to Aliens. Isolation spawned a novelization as well, which explained more about the Ripley family and their circumstances.

While the novelization of Aliens notes that Amanda Ripley-McClaren died of cancer, it was later revealed to be nothing more than a cover story propagated by her husband, Chad McClaren. In the 2022 novel, Alien: Colony War, we learn that Amanda was actually put into a frozen cryosleep state to keep her safe while her husband searched for a cure for her disease. Had Alien 3 not happened, it's possible that the Ripley women could have met again in an Interstellar-like finale, but alas. Amanda has also appeared in numerous Alien comic books, which show her taking up her mother's torch in the seemingly never-ending battle against the Xenomorphs. Though mother and daughter never met again, they each respectively came to terms with the demise of the other and used that tragedy to fight for a better world. There's nothing that screams Alien more than that.

