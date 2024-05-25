The Big Picture Ripley fights to save orphaned Newt from xenomorphs in Aliens, showcasing her bravery and maternal instincts.

A deleted scene reveals Ripley's lost daughter, adding depth to her character, but it is not necessary to the film's success.

Ripley's backstory isn't needed for her to be a powerful and relatable character in the film.

It's rare that a sequel is better than the classic film that came before it. In 1979, Ridley Scott's Alien changed the face of horror and sci-fi, not just with its incredible story and monster, but also thanks to its hero, the badass heroine Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver). Ripley returned seven years later for Aliens, this time helmed by director James Cameron, who was coming off his first huge hit, The Terminator. Cameron wasn't satisfied with repeating the past, instead delivering a story that is still frightening, but also an intense action film that raises the stakes. The stakes weren't any higher than Ripley's quest to save an orphaned child named Newt (Carrie Henn) from an invading horde of xenomorphs. This shows how brave Ripley is, but a deleted scene, revealing that Ripley is a mother who lost her daughter, turns Aliens into something much more than what we got.

Aliens Decades after surviving the Nostromo incident, Ellen Ripley is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony but finds herself battling the Alien Queen and her offspring. Release Date July 18, 1986 Director James Cameron Cast Sigourney Weaver , Lance Henriksen , Bill Paxton Michael Biehn , William Hope , Jenette Goldstein , Carrie Henn , Paul Reiser Writers James Cameron , David Giler , Walter Hill Runtime 137 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Studio 20th Century Fox

Ellen Ripley Spends Much of 'Aliens' Trying To Save Newt From the Xenomorphs

In Alien, Ellen Ripley finds herself in a situation she didn't create. She's simply a crew member on the commercial freighter spaceship, the Nostromo, when it lands at a place where a strange transmission is coming from. After they get off the ship, Kane (John Hurt) gets attacked by a face hugger, which results in a small alien later bursting from his chest. Let the mayhem ensue. Ellen ends up as the only survivor, but manages to defeat the sole xenomorph. After being in hypersleep for 57 years on her escape ship, Ripley is rescued by other humans. With a colony of people now living where she once was who have since disappeared, her employers, Weyland-Yutani, decide to go back to investigate, and Ripley is dragged along.

Aliens is different in that its characters are soldiers, but despite her lack of training, Ripley is just as tough as they are. She takes a step back until they begin getting wiped out by the aliens, then takes center stage when a frightened orphaned girl named Newt is found. It becomes her mission to save the parentless child as everyone else around them dies. In Aliens, Ripley becomes even more of a badass, blasting aliens with a gun in one hand while holding a kid in her other arm. Then there's that ending, with one of horror's most famous lines, as Ripley takes control of a cargo loader to do battle with the alien queen ready to attack Newt, yelling "Get away from her, you bitch!" Can you get any cooler than that?!

A Deleted 'Aliens' Scene Reveals Ripley To Be a Mother Who Lost Her Daughter

Close

We don't know much about Ellen Ripley in Alien. She's a warrant officer for the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, but who she was before that isn't really known. Alien is a film that lives in the moment rather than the ones that led to the horror. We see who Ripley is when everything falls apart, with her portrayed not as a coward but someone who runs into danger. She's not fearless, but she is smart and ready to fight. She's that same person in Aliens, though a lot more jaded and angry now after what happened to her and her friends. However, a deleted scene in James Cameron's film was going to add much more to who Ripley was, giving her not only a painful personal story, but also changing the themes. There became a new reason to save Newt that went beyond mere bravery.

In the deleted scene, after Ripley wakes up from her 57-year hypersleep, she has a talk with Burke (Paul Reiser), a rep from Weyland-Yutani. It's there that she asks about her daughter, who we're hearing about for the first time. Naturally, it's the first thing on Ripley's mind, as she has missed her child's entire life after being asleep for over half a century. Burke at first tries to distract her with present concerns, but Ripley won't relent. Burke then sits her down and reveals that Ripley's daughter, Amanda, passed away two years before at the age of 66. That means Amanda was just a preteen when her mom left and never came back. She grew up without her mother, and the look on Riley's face says it all. She goes from stone-faced shock as she's processing the information, to looking mournful as she's shown a picture of Amanda as an old woman. Ripley caresses the photo, whispering her child's name, as Burke reveals that Amanda never had children. He doesn't need to say it for us to know: Ripley has no family and is all alone. She tells Burke, "I promised her I'd be home for her birthday. Her eleventh birthday." It's then that she cries as the scene thankfully comes to an end.

'Aliens' Didn't Need a Reason To Make Ripley So Brave

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This deleted scene makes Ripley's quest to save Newt, a girl who is the same age as Amanda would have been when Ripley left her, much more meaningful. It also makes the moment where Newt reaches out for Ripley and says "Mommy" more of a gut punch. Not only is this a child who has lost her parents seeking a mother, but a woman who has lost a child seeking a daughter. The tone of Aliens becomes about loss and redemption, and while that works, it's not needed. It even changes that finale scene with the exoskeleton loader. "Get away from her, you bitch" goes from meaning "leave her alone, she deserves to live," to if the deleted scene is left in, "leave her alone, she's mine."

Knowing too much about Ripley takes away from the current story being told. It's hard to get excited about the action playing out in front of you when part of you is thinking the entire time about what the emotionally destroyed Ripley is thinking, and what every moment with Newt means to her. Ripley becomes a character about loss and redemption, and while she has that, daughter or not, because she lost her crew and fifty years of the world she knew, Aliens is a fast-paced movie that doesn't have time to slow down and be mournful.

Usually, a movie is better off giving its lead character at least a little backstory to give them more depth and make them more relatable, but Ripley is one of the rare characters who doesn't need it. She is written and portrayed so well that we don't need to do a deep dive into her past, which gives us a reason for her bravery. Ripley wants to rescue Newt because she's a good person. Aliens shows us that, instead of telling us why Newt matters so much to her. We know Ripley has lost, we know she is in pain, we don't need to have an extra scene that makes that pain unbearable and takes away from a story about a badass woman with a gun destroying aliens. That's all we need, and Sigourney Weaver makes it work perfectly. Now let's just pretend the opening scene of Alien 3 never happened. That is something that should have been deleted.

Aliens is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX