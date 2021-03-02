On the heels of the newly released trailer for Aliens: Fireteam, I'm here to share some insight into the new third-person co-op survival shooter from Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games. Recently, I had a chance to join a few other games journalists in a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the upcoming title. The fine folks over at Cold Iron, namely studio head / co-founder Craig Zinkievich and co-founder / creative director Matt Highison, walked us through the current stage of Aliens: Fireteam to show off the impressive Colonial Marines vs. Xenomorphs action.

Here's the official synopsis to catch you up:

2202. A mysterious distress call reroutes your Marine Assault Unit to LV-895 in the outer colonies, where deadly Xenomorph legions, hidden corporate secrets, and ancient alien ruins await your arrival.

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat.

Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience.

Aliens: Fireteam, ESRB rating pending, will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X will arrive Summer 2021. And here's a little bit of what we learned to get you ready for the Aliens: Fireteam experience:

To add a little bit of flavor to the story teased above, Aliens: Fireteam is a brand-new story set some 23 years after the events of the Alien trilogy. The lawless outer rim colonies are at the mercy of unchecked corporate expansion. The United Americas government passed the Colonial Protection act in 2187, mandating the presence of Colonial Marines on warships in order to protect colonists and the colonies they inhabit. Meanwhile, Xenomorphs are no longer mere secrets or myths but are well-documented hostile alien species.

And that all sets the stage for you and your fireteam's arrival as Marines fresh out of training and aboard the USS Endeavor. When alerted by the distress call from the Katanga, the supposedly lost orbital refinery, you'll head in (guns probably blazing) to check it out. Thus starts your attempt to survive!

Image via Cold Iron Studios, 20th Century Games

In four replayable story-driven campaigns, you and your fireteam (either buddies or AI compatriots if you want to fly solo) will explore new environments with plenty of new enemies to discover and fight. You'll also learn franchise lore delivered in-mission by NPCs and found both on and off your ship; you might just discover ancient alien ruins and hidden corporate secrets along the way. First, however, you'll have to survive.

In the gameplay that we saw, there was some pretty intense base defense against waves of basic Xenomorph enemies. Specialized enemies soon joined the fight, like acid-spitters, “bursters” which do AoE acid damage upon exploding/death, and Warriors, which are huge and tanky and require a team effort to take down. When it comes to your fireteam, there are five classes to choose from, though we saw the following in action:

Technician has proximity turrets, sticky charge coils (a.k.a. shock grenades)

Gunner - “iconic colonial marine”, the rifleman, standard M41 with a powerful frag grenade, plus Overclock which doubles the firerate/reload rate for the team

Demolisher - good for clearing out enemies and space; shoulder-mounted rocket blaster; uses heavy weapons (flamethrower, grenade launcher)

Image via Cold Iron Studios, 20th Century Games

Your fireteam will go up against a variety of xenomorphs like those mentioned above. Some Alien types are only found in certain missions, environments, and settings. These include:

“Drones” that drop down and do a lot of damage but then run and hide; they're never gone until you hunt it down and defeat it; can be super annoying but it feels “very Aliens” to the Dev team.

For difficulty, the facehugger is “surprisingly difficult” due to being fast, sneaky, and smaller than other enemies; focus these first, Marines!

At standard difficulty, the easiest of five levels overall, how difficult is it? As Highison put it, “It’s a co-op survival shooter and an Aliens game; it has to be challenging. It is not a walk in the park.” “Easy” mode is there for folks who want to experience the story though. Aliens: Fireteam also uses Challenge Cards to add ever-changing difficulty to an already difficult game. Friendly fire damage, general damage and acid damage, and scarcity of resources increases with difficulty, but you can make things even harder on yourselves. Using the Challenge Cards, a series of "mutation" cards that change the visuals or populations of enemies or their make-up, you can face limiting factors like negating body-shot damage, etc.; successfully completing challenge cards grant additional rewards.

Image via Cold Iron Studios, 20th Century Games

However, crossplay is not available, and there are no plans for cross-save. Hopefully that changes at some point because limiting the pool of co-op players to platform exclusives can really hurt a game long-term. And since replayability is a focus here, with lots of gameplay types and encounters available, you'll want to gather friends from far and wide to get together and take on the xenomorphs. Here's a bit more on what you can expect to see this summer:

SURVIVE THE HIVE: Face overwhelming odds against over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale from Facehuggers to Praetorians, each designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable marines. Utilize cover and master team strategy to survive extraterrestrial threats as they overrun your fireteam from every angle, swarm through doors and vents, scramble across walls and ceilings, and strike from darkness with uncanny ferocity.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR FIRETEAM: Choose from five unique classes - Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon - each with their own special abilities and character perks. Utilize an extensive arsenal of 30+ weapons and 70+ mods/attachments in your effort to eradicate the Alien threat. An innovative Perk Board modifies and improves your abilities, while a unique Challenge Card system alters the approach to each Campaign mission, offering a new experience with every playthrough. Plus, there are tons of cosmetic awards that are available to earn including armor sets, headgear, decals, and color schemes.

