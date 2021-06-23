Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games has unveiled a new trailer and release date for its upcoming game installment in the Alien universe titled, Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The latest installment will be a cooperative third-person shooter that thrusts hardened marines into a battle of survival against terrifying and evolving Xenomorph enemies and will be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam beginning August 24, 2021. Pre-orders are also now available across all platforms, and two editions are available for purchase.

The Standard Edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite will run for $39.99 USD and feature four unique campaigns where players walk around as a fully customizable Colonial Marine and can choose from a variety of gear, classes, weapons, and perks on their way to battle the powerful Xenomorph threats and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Deluxe Edition) will also be available for players at a higher rate of $69.99 USD; however, this version will feature an Endeavor Pass and the Endeavor Veteran Pack. The Endeavor Pack will contain four cosmetic DLC bundles, including class kit skins, weapon colors, head accessories, and more. At the same time, The Endeavor Veteran Pack will include over 20 cosmetic items, including armor kit skins, emotes, weapon colors, decals, and can be sold separately.

Including over 20 enemy types and 11 different Xenomorphs, players will have to go through the trenches to earn their way through the hive. Each enemy is designed with its unique traits and intelligence, allowing them to be sneaky and immersive while they are hunting you down. Players will have to utilize cover, master team strategy, and ultimately uncover the perfect way to defeat the slimy threats that can come from any and every angle.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be released across all platforms beginning August 24, 2021, and players who pre-order will gain access to the Hardened Marine Pack, including a Bandana accessory, 3 weapon decals Red Digital Camo weapon colors, and a Chestburster joke emote, so don't miss out! You can check out the exciting release trailer below.

