It's hard to dispute that James Cameron is one of the best filmmakers of all-time, and one of his finest pieces of work has officially landed a new streaming home. Hulu has announced that Aliens, the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott's Alien, will begin streaming on the platform on November 1. Aliens is currently available to stream on Max and has not yet been announced as one of the platform's departures next month, meaning Aliens will be exploring a new service without being removed from an old one. Aliens takes place decades after Alien and follows Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) who is recruited to rescue a space colony on the planet where the Xenomorph is originally from. The film currently sits at a 94% score from both critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Cameron directed Aliens and also worked on the script along with David Giler and Walter Hill, with Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett also receiving writing credit for their work on the first Alien film. Cameron was proving himself to be one of the most formidable names in science fiction with the release of Aliens, as it came two years after The Terminator, which is still hailed as a masterpiece to this day. Cameron also directed Titanic in 1997, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in history, earning more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office. Even more astonishing is that, while Titanic sits as the fourth highest-grossing movie ever, Cameron has since directed two movies to earn more, with both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water grossing $2.9 and $2.3 billion, respectively.

What Does James Cameron Have in the Works?

Cameron has yet to direct a non-Avatar project since his first trip to Pandora in 2009, and it will likely be some time before he ventures outside to another franchise. Cameron will next direct Avatar: Fire and Ash, the next chapter in the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), which is due in theaters on December 19, 2025. Cameron will also direct the fourth and fifth installments in the Avatar franchise, and he's also been confirmed to be helming The Last Train from Hiroshima, but few details about the project have been released at this time.

Aliens stars Sigourney Weaver and Paul Reiser and was written and directed by James Cameron. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Aliens on Max before it arrives on Hulu next month.

8 10 Aliens Decades after surviving the Nostromo incident, Ellen Ripley is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony but finds herself battling the Alien Queen and her offspring. Director James Cameron Cast Sigourney Weaver , Lance Henriksen , Bill Paxton Michael Biehn , William Hope , Jenette Goldstein , Carrie Henn , Paul Reiser Runtime 137 minutes Writers James Cameron , David Giler , Walter Hill Studio 20th Century Fox

