The sequel to what is well-regarded as one of the best and most influential sci-fi movies of all time is making major noise on streaming. Aliens, which was directed by James Cameron and is a direct sequel to Ridley Scott's Alien, has jumped into the top 10 movies on Hulu, currently sitting at the #3 spot. Aliens is likely enjoying a push from the success of Alien: Romulus, the most recent Alien film, which is set between Scott and Cameron's movies and has also been enjoying major success at the box office. Aliens stars Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley, Paul Reiser as Burke, Michael Biehn as Corporal Hicks, Carrie Henn as Newt, and Bill Paxton as Private Hudson, and the film currently sits at nearly perfect and equal scores of 94% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The screenplay for Aliens was written by Walter Hill, David Giler, and James Cameron, with Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett each receiving a writing credit for their work creating the characters. Cameron also directed the film, and it is still to this day regarded as some of his finest work, and a film many feel is the strongest in the Alien franchise. Cameron has also found success with many of his other projects, including Titanic, which was the highest-grossing movie of all time until another of Cameron's films, Avatar, passed it. Cameron then produced the Avatar franchise, which has two movies that have both grossed more than $2 billion worldwide, along with Titanic, meaning he directed three of the six movies to ever cross the $2 billion mark.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Hulu?

According to FlixPatrol, How to Train Your Dragon, the classic animated movie starring Gerard Butler which also has a live-action adaptation on the way, is one of the most popular movies to stream on Hulu. 2016's Suicide Squad, which Will Smith stars in alongside Margot Robbie, is also one of the top movies on Hulu. The film was also rebooted in 2021 when James Gunn took over as director, while David Ayer helmed the original. Christian Bale's team-up with Sam Worthington in Terminator Salvation also remains one of the most popular movies on Hulu, with Trainwreck and Rio filling out the rest of the top 10.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Aliens, now streaming on Hulu.

Aliens 8 10 Decades after surviving the Nostromo incident, Ellen Ripley is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony but finds herself battling the Alien Queen and her offspring. Release Date July 18, 1986 Director James Cameron Cast Sigourney Weaver , Lance Henriksen , Bill Paxton Michael Biehn , William Hope , Jenette Goldstein , Carrie Henn , Paul Reiser Runtime 137 minutes Writers James Cameron , David Giler , Walter Hill Studio 20th Century Fox Main Genre Sci-Fi Expand

Watch on Hulu