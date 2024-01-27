The Big Picture Marvel Comics is expanding the What If...? concept to the Alien franchise with a comic book series depicting an alternate fate for Carter Burke in Aliens.

The series is written by Hans Rodionoff, Brian Volk-Weiss, and Adam F. Goldberg, and illustrated by Guiu Vilanova.

The Alien franchise is set to continue on the big screen with the release of Alien: Romulus, a standalone story that takes place between Alien and Aliens, starring Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, and David Jonsson.

After the second season of the What If...? TV series premiered on Disney+, Marvel Comics is bringing their classic concept to a different franchise. The company has announced that it will publish an Aliens: What If...? comic book series later this year, providing an alternate take on the events from the Alien sequel. Written by Hans Rodionoff, Brian Volk-Weiss and Adam F. Goldberg, and illustrated by Guiu Vilanova, the book's five-issue run will follow a timeline where Carter Burke (Paul Reiser) survived the events of Aliens. In the sequel, directed by James Cameron, the character suffered an uncertain fate, but his death was eventually later confirmed in other media.

Marvel Comics introduced the concept of What If...? in 1977, publishing a comic book series where major events from their biggest franchises took place differently. The idea was adapted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through an animated series that takes a look at worlds where the events from the franchise's movies took a turn. But the concept of alternate timelines and their exploration had never been at the center of the Alien franchise before. According to Marvel, Reiser himself, and his son, Leon, were involved with the creation of this new story.

The Alien franchise began in 1979, with the release of Ridley Scott's movie of the same name. After telling the story of how Dallas (Tom Skerritt) and his crew ran into a very dangerous creature during a space mission, Alien provoked the birth of a massive franchise that has led to the production of six other films set in the same timeline, two crossover films with the Predator movies, and an upcoming television series starring Sydney Chandler. The new comic book series depicting an alternate fate for Carter Burke in Aliens is just the latest expansion of a thriving franchise.

The 'Alien' Franchise Continues on the Big Screen

After the five issues of "Aliens: What If...?" take audiences through an entirely new journey based on Cameron's sequel, the franchise is set to continue on the big screen with the release of Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus. The standalone story will star Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced and David Jonsson in a narrative that takes place between Alien and Aliens. Other details related to the plot of the upcoming movie are currently under wraps, with the project current scheduled to hit theaters on August 16. Whether it's on the pages of a comic book or on the big screen, it's clear that audiences can't get enough of the xenomorphs that have been pop culture icons for decades.

The first issue of Aliens: What If...? will be published on March 6. Check out the cover of the first two issues below and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

