Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films have just dropped a new trailer for Aline, a seemingly unauthorized Céline Dion biopic, and frankly, we're not all by ourselves in saying that the trailer does a pretty good job at bringing all of her career's triumphs back to us now.

The film depicts a fictionalized version of the life and career of Céline Dion, who produced many hit tracks including the iconic song 'My Heart Will Go On' for the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. The French-Canadian singer is known for her powerhouse vocals and epic ballads. Aline, however, will skew her life into narrative, telling the story of Aline Dieu, a French Canadian girl whose powerful voice captivates everyone around her, including her manager, Guy-Claude Kamar who resolves to make her a star. Soon, however, their relationship, which is marked by a wide age gap, turns romantic. This plotline, too, is heavily based on Dion's own relationship with René Angélil, her late, longtime husband and manager, who died in 2016 after 22 years of marriage.

The film stars Valérie Lemercier as Aline. Lemercier also wrote and directed the film. Brigette Buc also co-wrote the film. along with Lemercier, the film stars Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina, and Jean-Noël Brouté.

The film was an Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival and comes from the same studio that produced the Academy award-winning 2019 film Judy starring Renee Zellweger. The trailer promises many winks and nods to its loosely-based subject and promises a mix of humor, heartache, and nostalgic musical numbers. Aline will also not shy away from the relationship between Aline and her much older manager turned love interest, with many glimpses into the covert beginning to their long-running relationship, which ultimately proves to be the heart of the film.

The film will be in French with English subtitles, staying true to Dion's francophone roots. Aline will be released to theaters on January 21, 2022. Watch the trailer below:

