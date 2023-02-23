Alison Brie and Jake Lacy have joined the cast of Universal's adaptation of Apples Never Fall, joining Sam Neill and Annette Bening in the Peacock limited series. An adaptation of the bestselling 2021 novel of the same name by Australian novelist Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), Apples Never Fall centers around Joy and Stan Delaney (Bening and Neill), who seem to have settled into a quiet life with their four grown children after selling their successful tennis academy.

However, after a mysterious wounded stranger arrives at their door, Joy disappears, sending the family into a desperate search for answers. Brie will play Amy Delaney, the oldest child and the family black sheep; still living in grad student housing, she can't settle on a career. Lacy plays the second-born Delaney, Troy; in contrast to Amy, his boyhood competitiveness on the tennis court is reflected in his current success as a ruthless venture capitalist. Together, they will reexamine their childhood memories to uncover the secrets that lie at the heart of their lives.

Brie is a veteran of critically-acclaimed TV, having starred on Mad Men, Community, Bojack Horseman, and the late, lamented GLOW. She recently starred in the Jeff Baena films Horse Girl and Spin Me Round, both of which she produced and co-wrote with Baena. She can currently be seen in the romantic comedy Somebody I Used To Know, written and directed by her husband Dave Franco, on Prime Video. She will next appear alongside John Cena in the action comedy Freelance, and in the long-awaited Community reunion movie.

After appearing on The Office and Girls, Lacy made his big breakout on the first season of The White Lotus, a role that netted him an Emmy nomination. He recently starred as child predator Bob Berchtold in Peacock's fact-based miniseries A Friend of the Family, and alongside Maika Monroe in the horror thriller Significant Other. He can next be seen in William Friedkin's modernization of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, opposite Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Clarke.

Melanie Marnich is scripting the Universal International Studios series; she will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. David Heyman will executive produce via Heyday Television, as will author Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will executive produce and direct.

Apples Never Fall will begin filming this year in Queensland, Australia. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.