The Big Picture The Community movie script is ready and Alison Brie confirms it's hilarious, set at Greendale Community College.

Donald Glover shared that the film will focus on a college reunion through Abed's lens as a director.

All original cast members, except Chevy Chase, are expected to return for the movie once schedules align.

Following Dan Harmon's comments about the Community movie script being "almost done" in late February, Alison Brie has another update. The script is ready, she's read it, and "it's so funny." Brie shared this update while appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Bravo and shared this encouraging update after past updates revealed conflicting information. “We got a script, which is a major update,” Brie told Andy Cohen on the show. “We got a script — you heard it here first.” When asked what she thought of it, she shared, "I’ve read the script, and it’s so funny.”

Harmon teased a mixture of emotions as he picked up characters he had left behind nine years ago. He confirmed that the film will take place in Community's long-time setting, Greendale Community College. “What can I tell you about it — it’s set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I’m super excited about it, and we’re almost done.” He previously shared when updating on the script's progress.

What Will the Community Movie Be About?

Close

Specific details about the film have not been released yet but the cast has offered little snippets. Donald Glover revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the film will follow the gang back together at Greendale for a reunion, as seen through Abed's lens―who is now a big-time director.

"Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great.' It's a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi's character] is like this big director now, and basically, this is his magnum opus. I'm like 'This sounds f---ing tight."

Harmon is writing the script with fellow Community and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Andrew Guest. Everyone from the original TV series apart from Chevy Chase is expected to return, meaning Brie (Annie Edison), Glover (Troy Barnes), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Joel McHale (Jeff Winger), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett), Pudi (Abed Nadir), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry) and Jim Rash (Dean Craig Pelton) are all set for the movie.

What remains is for the cast's schedule to align and then filming will begin. Brie is currently seen on Apples Never Fall on Peacock, while McHale leads Animal Control on Fox. Glover recently starred in Mr & Mrs. Smith for Prime Video alongside Maya Eskin. The film has suffered interruptions from the Hollywood double strikes. McHale hinted at a summer start date for filming, saying:

". . . Well, you know, we were shooting it last summer and then, so I, I think as long as we can start getting all these schedules together, that it will probably be next summer. I mean, that is what I am, that’s what I hope for. You know, it’s everything. Everyone’s in and we’ve signed the thing. I mean, everyone’s so, uh, so yeah, we just need to make the time.”

All seasons of Community are available on Hulu and Netflix. Watch Brie on the late-night show below

WATCH ON NETFLIX