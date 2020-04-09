Alison Brie Regrets Her Vacation Plans in First Images from Dave Franco’s Directorial Debut, ‘The Rental’

Alison Brie (Horse Girl, GLOW) and Dan Stevens (Legion, Downton Abbey) are very unsatisfied with their Airbnb choices in the first images from The Rental, the directorial debut of Dave Franco. IFC Films nabbed the rights to the film today and plans to release the film on July 24.

“I’ve admired the IFC brand and their films for as long as I can remember,” Franco said in a statement, “I couldn’t be more excited about partnering with them for my directorial debut. They have such a strong track record when it comes to elevated genre films, which makes them the perfect home for THE RENTAL.”

Brie and Stevens star as a couple who set out on a double-date vacation with two friends (Jeremy Allen White and Sheila Vand) to a house they booked online. But things take a turn for the unsettling when secrets start to come out and it starts to feel like the four friends might not be alone. In addition to directing, Franco also co-wrote the script with mumblecore pioneer Joe Swanberg.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with Dave on his directorial debut,” said Arianna Bocco EVP of Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films. “He is a clear talent in front of and behind the camera and we are thrilled to bring this film to American audiences.”

Check out the photos below, right after the film’s official synopsis. The Rental is set to debut nationwide on July 24.