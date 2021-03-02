Apple TV+ adds what sounds like another must-see show to its growing slate with a greenlight for Roar, a feminist anthology series starring Alison Brie. Roar sees Brie reunite with GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, also the team behind this new series. News of this special GLOW reunion arrives nearly six months after Netflix suddenly canceled the popular series about female wrestlers in the '80s back in October 2020. Following GLOW's cancellation, Brie has kept busy thanks to her roles in spooky thriller The Rental, directed by husband Dave Franco, and the heartwarming holiday rom-com Happiest Season.

Now, Brie gets to re-team with Flahive and Mensch for what sounds like a project tailor-made for this unstoppable trio. Per Apple TV+, Roar is "a new anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables" and will be "a collection of eight, half-hour, genre-bending episodes told from a uniquely female point-of-view." Roar will draw its narrative material from a book of short stories penned by Cecilia Ahern, with a strong cast lined up to tell them. And speaking of a strong cast, have we mentioned Brie's Roar co-stars will be Nicole Kidman, who jumps from a hot leading role in HBO's The Undoing, Cynthia Erivo, who we'll soon also see in NatGeo's Genius Season 3 as singing legend Aretha Franklin, and Merritt Wever, who's been carving out a plum leading woman niche for herself recently with well-received performances in HBO's Run and Netflix's Unbelievable? Yeah, that's happening. Additionally, Roar will be the first series to emerge from Flahive and Mensch's overall deal with Apple, so expect more great work from this duo in the future.

Roar sounds like the perfect project for Apple TV+ as they continue to grow their slate of original content. They've already found success with the anthology series Little America, which premiered back in 2020 from series co-creators Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani. But adding Roar, which boasts a killer cast and a premise wholly unlike Little America, will be just the thing to hook new viewers. Roar also joins a solid pool of Apple TV+ shows which will focus on female-centered stories. Other notable up-and-comers in this realm include the Rose Byrne-led '80s aerobics show Physical, as well as The Last Thing He Told Me starring Julia Roberts, and an adaptation of the supernatural tale The Essex Serpent starring Claire Danes. Apple TV+ is already benefitting from love and awards season attention thanks to Jason Sudeikis' Golden Globes win for his performance in Ted Lasso; who knows where Roar or another new project could take the platform next.

Roar doesn't have a filming date or release date yet. Stay tuned and we'll share more details as they emerge.

