Spin Me Round will mark the fourth collaboration between director Jeff Baena and multiple actresses in the film.

New comedy flick Spin Me Round, which just premiered last month at this year's South By Southwest festival, has just had its North American rights acquired by IFC Films and AMC+. Spin Me Round features an all-star trio of funny women, which includes Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Molly Shannon. The film is co-written and directed by Jeff Baena, who has been a frequent collaborator with all three leading ladies. Brie co-wrote the film's script and will also serve as a producer. Alessandro Nivola, Zach Woods, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Sinclair, Tim Heidecker, Debby Ryan, Lil Rel Howery, and Fred Armisen round out the rest of the cast.

Spin Me Round will follow Amber (Brie), an ambitious Italian chain restaurant manager who wins a trip to Italy in order to attend the company's "institute" of sorts. Amber expects her trip to Italy to sweep her off her feet like she's the main character of a rom-com, but the experience ends up being closer to a nightmare than a dream. The film is a joint production between Duplass Brothers Productions and Limelight.

Arianna Bocco, who currently serves as the President of IFC Films spoke about the film, saying,

“We have long admired Jeff Baena’s films and are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with him and his incredible filmmaking team on this fun and hilarious ride. Jeff, Alison and the Duplass Brothers are true creative geniuses and icons of independent cinema, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this all-star cast over the summer.”

Baena also spoke about the acquisition, saying, “I was really impressed with Arianna and her team’s passion, thoughtfulness, and innovation coupled with their track record of ushering in so many incredible independent films. I’m so grateful to have an opportunity to finally partner with IFC Films and share Spin Me Round with the world.”

Spin Me Round is Baena's fifth film as a director, succeeding Life After Beth, Joshy, The Little Hours, and Horse Girl. Baena also co-wrote the script for David O. Russel's I Heart Huckabees. Brie has starred in Horse Girl, The Little Hours, and Joshy, making Spin Me Round the Community actress' fourth collaboration with Baena. Plaza, who has been married to Baena since 2021, has appeared in Life After Beth, Joshy, and The Little Hours, while Shannon previously lent her talents to Life After Beth, The Little Hours, and Horse Girl. Brie will next be seen in the Dave Franco-directed film Somebody I Used To Know, while Plaza is set to star in the second season of HBO's The White Lotus. Shannon will next star in Zach Braff's upcoming drama film, A Good Person.

There is currently no release date for Spin Me Round.

