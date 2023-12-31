The Big Picture The departure of original hosts Mel and Sue left a void on The Great British Baking Show.

Replacement host Matt Lucas focused on jokes, becoming a distraction and annoyance.

New host Alison Hammond brings warmth and balance to the show, creating a more natural and enjoyable atmosphere.

Long-time fans of The Great British Baking Show, also known as The Great British Bake Off, remember the first hosts of the series, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. The duo hosted the series for seven seasons, and their quirky, kooky-aunt energy was enjoyable to watch. They became a soothing presence for the bakers in the tent, offering support whenever they could. When they left the series, they were replaced by comedians Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding. Fans immediately felt the hole left by Mel and Sue: Sandi and Noel could not offer the same comfort the old “Mel-Sue sandwich” did, leaving a sense of disappointment. Sandi was only around for one season and was replaced by Matt Lucas.

Matt Lucas’s presence on the show was not as pleasant as many of the fans would have hoped. He seemed to be very focused on making jokes as often as possible, to the point of annoyance. He became more of a distraction in the tent rather than a source of comfort. Every time he over-engaged with a baker, their frustration would be palpable through the screen, and his off-color jokes left little to be desired. Thankfully, he left the series to pursue other projects, leaving fans breathing a sigh of relief.

Who Is ‘The Great British Baking Show’s’ Alison Hammond?

Alison Hammond is a well-known figure in the U.K., but for American audiences, her face is, for the most part, brand new. Alison got her start in reality television through the U.K. version of Big Brother, but her tenure on the show was not long, being the second player that was eliminated from the competition. Her participation in the show led to a career hosting various shows and specials. She’s also written two books, one being a memoir called You've Got to Laugh: Stories from a Life Lived to the Full. Her second book was co-written with author E.L. Norry and is a children’s book titled Black In Time. Alison is also an actress, and she has appeared in several British television shows and movies. Her most notable performances are in the U.K. drama series Doctors, a children’s show called The Dumping Ground, and she lent her voice to Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. She's a daytime talk show host, and has been on the daytime talk show series, This Morning, since 2002. Alison is also a BAFTA Award winner. She won a highly prestigious award after performing as a "Celebrity Investigator" on the hit series, I Can See Your Voice. Her over 20-year career in hosting and television made her an excellent candidate to become the newest Great British Bake Off host.

Alison Hammond’s Presence In the Tent Is Warm and Inviting

After having another season of Bake-off with another new host on the horizon, it was easy for the fans of the series to be skeptical about the newest host on the show. Unlike the two prior people in that spot, Alison is not a comedian but a host and actress. Because of this, she doesn’t try to push the comedy on screen, which makes for much more natural interactions with the bakers and hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. The energy she brings to the show is more reminiscent of the first hosts, Mel and Sue.

Her rapport with Noel is also much more pleasant to watch. The comedian, who is known for silly comedy sketches like “Old Greg,” often falls into the “I’m a comedian, so I need to be funny” trap. His desire to crack too many jokes certainly decreased during Matt Lucas’ time on the show, and he later shared that he was not enjoying co-hosting Bake-off with Matt, referring to Matt’s time on the show as “weird.” It’s very clear when watching that he is enjoying his time with Alison, and her presence balances his presence out in a way that has made him a better host. One can assume GBBO fans are breathing a heavy sigh of relief as the awkwardness created over the last few seasons has completely dissipated. The show has now gone back to being the warm blanket of reality TV shows, and we have Alison Hammond and whoever made the decision to hire her to thank for it.

