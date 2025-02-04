Alison Holker‘s memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, was released on Tuesday, February, nearly three years after her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died by suicide in December 2022. The memoir has revealed some shocking and tragic revelations that detail their lives and struggles before tWitch’s untimely death, including their relationships, tWitch’s behavior before he died, and their final moments together. However, one of her biggest revelations is about the cancelation of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which she claimed contributed to tWitch’s poor mental health, which later led to his death.

As many know, The Ellen DeGeneres Show was canceled amid accusations of the ex-host being hard to work with in May 2022. According to Holker, the show’s cancelation caused a major shift in Boss’s day-to-day life and allowed him to “poke around” in the “dark corners of his mind.” Boss was a huge part of the reality talk show as a DJ and was also known for So You Think You Can Dance and the Step Up movie franchise.

“I don’t believe the end of the show was destabilizing, because he wasn’t out of a job,” she wrote. “There was no work slowdown for him. We had so many projects in the pipeline. It did, however, lead to a shift in Stephen’s routine. For nine years, the show had given his days a structure and rhythm,” she continued. “No longer bound to a schedule, Stephen had more time to spend inside his head.”

The memoir comes after Holker faced some serious backlash from her in-laws after revealing some of tWitch’s struggles that they do not believe to be true. At the start of the year, Holker revealed in an interview that tWitch had struggled with drug use before he died, which caused several of his family members to speak out against her. Connie Boss Alexander, tWitch’s mother, wrote that she was “absolutely appaled” by her claims.

tWitch Struggled Before the Cancelation of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Image via NBC

Although Holker shared that the show’s cancelation contributed to the decline in tWitch’s mental health, she did admit that she “overlooked” the signs of his mental health deteriorating. She wrote how he “concealed” his depression struggles before his death, and revealed signs of the decline of his mental health. These include “irritability, insomnia, weight loss, a lack of energy, a disinterest in work and friends and fun.”

Despite having a huge social media presence during the pandemic which led to more projects, tWitch showed disinterest in his work and art, which fans pointed out in his final post on TikTok after news of his death broke. “More and more he came up with excuses or reasons not to do things he previously would have thoroughly enjoyed,” she wrote. “I’d find out later there’s a name for that: anhedonia, and it’s a common symptom of depression.”

In the memoir, Holker also claimed that because of his mental health struggles, his “personal hygiene” suffered as well. “I would find myself pleading with him to take a shower,” she recalled. “At the time, I thought he was too tired to properly care for himself. Now I know that neglecting self-care is another classic sign of depression.”

For anyone struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.