Alison Sweeney, popularly known for appearing in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film series Murder, She Baked for almost a decade till now, is about to celebrate a huge milestone in her career thanks to Hallmark Channel’s upcoming movie, This Time Each Year. The new film will mark Sweeney’s 30th for the production company and will be released on Thursday, October 24, as part of the kick-off for Hallmark Mystery’s Miracles of Christmas programming.

Deadline recently announced this celebration, adding that Sweeney plays Lauren in This Time Each Year. Lauren was once in love with Kevin, but almost a year after they went their separate ways, they now focus on co-parenting their young son Charlie. Besides, even with the separation, Kevin is determined to make their family whole again. Niall Matter portrays Lauren’s husband, Kevin, while Ezra Wilson plays her son, Charlie.

For those anticipating more details about the new Sweeney movie, a special first look will debut during the actress’s 10th installment of the Hannah Swensen movie franchise, A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, which hits screens on Friday, October 4 on Hallmark Mystery. In a statement informing fans about her 30th Hallmark movie reveal, Sweeney acknowledged Hallmark’s support, saying:

“I couldn’t script this better, to reveal a first look at my 30th Hallmark movie during the 10th installment of Hannah Swensen is really special. Throughout this journey, Hallmark has been so incredibly supportive of my choices as an actress and as a producer. I’m so grateful for their continued support and I cannot wait for fans to hopefully share in my excitement for these movies.”

Alison Sweeney’s History with Hallmark Channel

Back in 2013, Sweeney had her first movie for Hallmark with the rom-drama Second Chances. She starred alongside Greg Vaughan, and it followed her as a single mother, Jenny McLean, who rents her spare room to a firefighter, Jeff Sinclair, who is recovering from an injury. They fall in love, but Jenny constantly struggles with the possibility of Jeff's death in the line of duty. Following Second Chances, Sweeney began her Murder: She Baked franchise, which has returned as the Hannah Swensen Mysteries, before launching another called the Chronicle Mysteries.

As for her newest gigs, for both This Time Each Year and the 10th chapter in the Hannah Swensen Mysteries, Sweeney will executive produce through Looking Glass Productions alongside Craig Baumgarten. Lighthouse Productions also produces both films.

This Time Each Year will premiere on Thursday, October 24.

