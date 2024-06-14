The Big Picture HGTV star Alison Victoria goes Instagram Official with new boyfriend Brandt Andersen at Daytime Emmy Awards.

Alison Victoria is a rising HGTV star known for Windy City Rehab and various other programs.

Despite past controversies, Alison continues to thrive with a new beau and a production company.

Love is in the air! HGTV superstar Alison Victoria has made it Instagram Official with new boyfriend Brandt Andersen. Sharing a series of photos from the pair's night out at the Daytime Emmy Awards, Alison paired the photos with a caption reading, "My Heart. Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames." Aside from love, it was a night to celebrate as Alison was nominated for best instructional/how-to program for Windy City Rehab.

At the Daytime Emmy Awards, Windy City Rehab may not have been victorious, but Alison Victoria looked fabulous! She wore a long black gown while her new boyfriend wore a white jacket and black trousers combination. To celebrate the official couple reveal, Alison and Brandt gazed into one another's eyes while another featured the new couple holding hands, with Alison smiling back at the camera. It was the perfect way to celebrate this incredible new chapter in her life.

Alison Victoria Is One of HGTV's Brightest Stars

Alison Victoria has become one of HGTV's brightest stars in the last decade. Alison made her television debut as the host of Kitchen Crashers on DIY Network before heading over to HGTV, starring in Windy City Rehab. On the program, which has been green-lit for a fourth season, Alison brings her passion and expertise as an interior designer as she buys and restores old historic homes in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Always up for a challenge, Alison brings her grit to the screen as she challenges the past to give these homes a new future.

With a love for glamorous and modern interiors, she has been an MVP for the network, appearing on other programs including Battle on the Beach, Rock the Block, Ty Breaker, HGTV Dream Home, and White House Christmas. Previously, Alison was married to Luke Harding for six years. So who is Alison's new beau? Brandt is a film producer with credits ranging from Everest, Lone Survivor, and Mother's Day. As a director, his directorial debut was in the thriller The Strangers' Case. He also happened to be an owner of the minor league NBA team, the Utah Flash.

Alison has been marred in controversy in the past when her and her former costar, Donovan Eckhardt, were sued for poor construction work on one of the program's projects. The lawsuit caused Donovan Eckhardt to leave the program, with Alison receiving a phone call during the season two finale about another lawsuit. On a more positive note, Alison has launched her new production company, Briefly Gorgeous, where she will be beginning a new era of reality for reality programming. With so much happiness in Alison's life currently, we wish her nothing but the best!

Windy City Rehab is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max