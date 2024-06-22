The Big Picture Alison Victoria, HGTV fan favorite, launches Briefly Gorgeous Productions for authentic TV storytelling.

Alison Victoria rose to HGTV fame through original designs and renovation expertise in historic homes.

Alison Victoria's new production company aims to showcase genuine human experiences in TV content.

While HGTV has been filled with lovable couples on house-flipping shows, one personality has defied the odds and been a fan favorite for years. Her name is Alison Victoria. Between being a ghost designer on House Crashers to starring on Windy City Rehab and Battle on the Beach, Alison Victoria has risen to the top spot on the HGTV roster. She's now ready to bring a new era to her television career. Alison Victoria has launched Briefly Gorgeous Productions, which is set to "bring truth, authenticity, and vulnerability to television by showcasing real stories and unfiltered emotions." Will Alison bring actual reality to HGTV?

HGTV has been the home for all things house hunting, home renovations, and house flipping. With wall-to-wall content of shows that fulfill the fantasy of home and garden lovers, HGTV has continued to hammer down the blueprint for success. Over the last two decades, HGTV has introduced fans to an assortment of personalities that have brought their ingenious design and construction prowess and real estate knowledge to the screen. While some shows have fallen into a formulaic trap of showcasing sickly sweet Southern married couples, there's been one star from the Windy City that has captivated audiences with her refreshing and gritty persona. Alison Victoria has given HGTV a face lift like very few have.

Alison Victoria is Ready for the Next Chapter

Alison Victoria is a Chicago native, born and raised. Even from a young age, she's had an obsession with the houses of Chicago, dreaming of living in one of the historic homes one day. Following the attention she received after her first flipped historic home, Alison caught the bug. She rose through the ranks in the world of architecture and interior design, becoming the youngest designer at Christopher Homes in Las Vegas. Through her work as a college student, she was an interior designer for affluent residents in the area. This allowed her to launch Alison Victoria Interiors. But don't expect to get her on your payroll. Alison quickly became quite busy. From there, she caught the attention of the DIY Network, which was the jump-off to her current career.

Now that she has established a career thanks to her television visibility, Alison is ready to take the next step in her life and career. Alison Victoria is launching Briefly Gorgeous, a brand new reality television production company. Alison stated, "Television should be mor than just performance art. It should be a window into real lives, real stories, and real emotions. We're tired of superficial and staged. It's time to peel back the curtain and reveal the authentic, vulnerable souls behind every captivating." While it may not be a direct jab at the network that helped make her, HGTV has been accused for years for their staged productions throughout their various series. Her goal is to change the narrative and capture the authenticity of the human experience.

While no official programming has been revealed or personalities that may grace the screen, surely HGTV will be eager to have her attached to a new concept. With years of success as a host and producer on her own program, her expertise has proven her new venture is destined to win over her biggest fans. Alison Victoria is not the first to launch her own production company following the success on HGTV. Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott launched Scott Brothers Entertainment, while Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame launched Magnolia Network, which officially has replaced DIY. Will Alison Victoria be next in line as the next big designer turned super producer? Signs are pointing to yes!

How Alison Victoria Rose to HGTV Stardom

Alison Victoria got her television start through the world of the Crashers shows on the DIY network. Originally hired as a ghost designer on House Crashers, she would design the rooms seen on the show yet would not appear on-camera. It was a thankless job, but there was a worth-while reward in the works. She then had the opportunity to pitch her own Crasher show, which the network picked up. Alison became the first female host of a Crasher spin-off, leading the charge on Kitchen Crashers, marking her official television hosting debut. On the program, Alison would find unsuspecting shoppers at various home improvement shows and convince them to allow her to renovate their kitchen "for free." Her visibility gave her the chance to refresh her beloved hometown.

Debuting in 2019, Alison Victoria debuted the 11-episode season of Windy City Rehab. Alison and her original costar, Donavan Eckhardt, would find a house without a buyer in mind that they would then redesign and resale for a profit. With many of the properties falling into the category of historic homes and landmark buildings, the 100-year-old plus homes found new life thanks to Alison and her team. Like many HGTV productions, behind the scenes lawsuits almost crashed Alison's momentum, but she has prevailed, continuing to appear on the network beyond her own program. The series has been picked up for additional episodes for 2024. Once HGTV found the gem that was Alison Victoria, she began appearing on an assortment of other HGTV properties. She competed on the first season of Rock the Block as a solo act before returning for the second season where Mike Holmes was her partner in renovation. She took on the reigns as a mentor on Battle on the Beach, which she's been a part of since the start. On Ugliest Homes in America, Alison Victoria joins comedian Retta as they find the titular home that ultimately earns a makeover from Alison herself.

This is just the beginning for Alison Victoria. Her new venture, combined with her decades of experience, is bound to bring immense success. Briefly Gorgeous Productions may not have a project set to film quite yet, but with Alison behind the scenes, something extraordinary will come. Hopefully, her mission of exposing the raw human experiences though a new form of storytelling will bring new life to the genre that viewers have caught on to.

