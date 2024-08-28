After attracting more than 16.3 million viewers to its latest run, the Emmy-nominated HGTV series Windy City Rehab will return with an all-new season starring Chicago-based designer Alison Victoria. Produced by Big Table Media, the new season will watch as Alison Victoria is busier than ever designing and managing 12 renovation projects in her hometown.

Since 2019, Windy City Rehab has followed interior designer Alison Victoria as she tackles home renovation projects in the heart of Chicago. From historic homes to landmarked buildings, Victoria brings her magic as she flips properties for prospective buyers. Between budgetary complications and construction problems, Victoria is faced with unanticipated issues along her journey.

Alison Victoria Will Face Some Trouble on This Season of 'Windy City Rehab'

According to the press release, in the new season of Windy City Rehab, Alison Victoria has to balance 12 projects around Chicago. Alison will juggle troublesome timelines, budget setbacks, and client expectations, all while sourcing unique pieces and maximizing square footage to produce one-of-a-kind properties with her signature flair. The season will also document Victoria's pursuit to get back into the flipping game. To come up with capital for new projects, she will face the tough decision to keep or sell her newly renovated Chicago dream home and Atlanta condo.

To kick off the season, "Alison will meet a family in Little Italy who's trusting her with their dream home renovation that has been off to a rocky start due to lengthy permit delays. She'll devise a timeless design plan to modernize the 1890s-era home with a chef's kitchen while highlighting historic charm including Chicago common brick and original stained glass."

The brand-new season of Windy City Rehab officially debuts on Tuesday, September 24 at 8:00 pm ET on HGTV. New episodes air on Tuesday nights. All episodes of Windy City Rehab are available to stream on Max.

Windy City Rehab Release Date January 1, 2019 Cast Alison Victoria Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

