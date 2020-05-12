‘All About Who You Know’ Trailer Turns Rom-Coms on Their Head

It’s always great to see when former Collider contributors go on to bigger and better things (I’m the weird guy who never leaves campus). Jake Horowitz used to write for the site, but since then he’s become a filmmaker, and his new movie is All About Who You Know. The love story follows a young man who hopes to get close to a famous screenwriter by dating his daughter, but ends up falling for her.

Here’s what Hororwitz had to say about the movie:

It’s been a long journey to get this to your screens, so I’m excited for you to check it out. As was the case with so many movies recently, a few days before our US festival premiere at Cinequest the world shut down, and soon after every remaining festival we were set to be in was cancelled or brought online. But the good news is that everyone can now watch this movie from home and hopefully enjoy something that makes them nostalgic for a time when we could all go outside and be near people. All About Who You Know is a romantic comedy that’s aware of the cliches of the rom-coms that came before it. In setting out to make a rom-com for a new generation, I wanted to make something that was charming, quick-witted, a little dark, a bit heartbreaking, and super meta. As a longtime reader of Collider, I was influenced by so many of the films covered here, along with the interviews and conversations with wonderful filmmakers on the site, and this movie is my humble attempt to make something that pleases film nerds like myself – it’s a movie that knows it’s a movie. If you watch it, I hope you’ll find it similar to the films I modeled it after – those hidden gems you find browsing on Netflix late at night and end up getting sucked into, and before you know it it’s 2am and the credits are rolling. In tough times like these we’re all reminded as audiences how much we rely on films and TV to get us through, so I truly hope that you enjoy my attempt to entertain you, to make you laugh, and to make you feel something other than the endless slog of days spent stuck inside eating junk (delicious, delicious junk). Thank you so much for supporting independent filmmakers like myself, and I hope to see you at a movie theater when this is all over!

All About Who You Know is now available on Digital and VOD, and will be on Crave in Canada on May 28th.