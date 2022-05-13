In an unexpected move, the CW recently canceled several shows including Charmed, Dynasty, Naomi, and Roswell, New Mexico. However, All American: Homecoming was able to survive the massive overhaul. The freshman series has been renewed for a second season on the network.

All American: Homecoming, a spin-off of the hit series All American, debuted on the CW on February 21, 2022. A backdoor pilot for the series initially aired on July 5, 2021, as part of the third season of All American. The spin-off series follows Simone Hicks (a character who first appeared in the parent series) as she pursues her dreams of becoming a pro tennis player at a historically black college, Bringston University, in Atlanta, Georgia. Front and center with Simone is Damon Sims, a nationally ranked high school baseball prodigy who decides to play for Bringston instead of entering the MLB draft.

Geffri Maya reprises her role as Simone Hicks for All American: Homecoming while Peyton Alex Smith appears as Damon Sims. The pair star opposite Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, and Netta Walker.

All American: Homecoming debuted to positive reception from both fans and critics. Currently holding an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has been commended for its well-crafted characters, its ability to balance heavy topics with the lighthearted atmosphere of college shows, and the insight it provides into what student athletes face at universities. Nkechi Okoro Carroll, creator and executive producer of the show, has particularly been commended for the direction she’s leading the show in. Besides Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers also serve as executive producers on All American: Homecoming.

The new series has many things in common with All American, as expected; this includes its positive reception, sports theme, and stunning backgrounds. Carroll also served as an executive producer on All American. The parent series was also renewed by The CW for a fifth season back in March 2022.

Besides All American and All American: Homecoming, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Walker and Riverdale were renewed at the network. However, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow got pink slips. With so many shows getting the boot at the CW, the stakes are now higher than ever for All American: Homecoming. The show currently pulls in an average of 670,000 total viewers weekly; Charmed, which was recently canceled by the network, had an average of 650,000 total viewers weekly. What's interesting is that The Winchesters (a Supernatural prequel spin-off), Gotham Knights, and Walker: Independence (a Walker prequel series) just got series orders at the CW. As can be seen, two of the upcoming shows are legacy projects for the network. With the CW's commitment to its new legacy shows, All American: Homecoming could be in safer waters than initially assumed.

No word yet on when the second season of All American: Homecoming is expected to air.

