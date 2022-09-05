The CW Network has delivered on its promise to bring forth another season of All American: Homecoming with the release of season two’s official trailer. The young adult sports drama will be returning to The CW on October 10, vowing to deliver more drama as the students of Bringston University are faced with making vital decisions about their futures.

The trailer for the second season of All American: Homecoming, which can be viewed on The CW Network’s official Youtube channel, gives way to a theme of decision-making. “I haven’t decided if I’m going to transfer yet,” Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) says, considering whether it’s best to stay on the Bringston’s baseball team under his biological father or joining another school. As the trailer reveals, Damon only has “forty-eight hours” to make such a high-stakes decision; the clock is ticking, but his decision won’t only affect himself. “I thought we were building something real here,” Thea (Camille Hyde) tells Damon, indicating their relationship may be threatened by his potential transfer.

The trailer also indicates that old rivalries will be reignited in season two. “Eat or be eaten,” comes the warning as several characters are seen to resume their bitter competition, starting with the feud between Thea and Simone (Geffri Hightower). “You will never beat me, and you’ll never be me,” Thea threatens, her voice playing over a shot of her kissing boyfriend, Damon, before returning to the present, where she is confronting Simone on the court. With the previous season revealing Damon and Simone’s romantic history, viewers can expect the girls’ rivalry to extend beyond their tennis ambitions, where Thea is also recovering from a torn rotator cuff and Simone is shown attempting to solidify her place on the team. This season, however, the trailer indicates that Simone will not be going down without a fight as she replies, “You want to be humiliated? Let’s go.” They aren’t the only two engaged in battle, however, with the trailer suggesting there will be tension between Damon and Jordan (who appears in the original All American parent series played by Michael Evan Behling), including a few punches being thrown.

All American: Homecoming is a spin-off of April Blair’s All American series, which has spanned four seasons with a fifth coming in October. The new spin-off series created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll premiered earlier this year on The CW. It follows the lives of sports students at Bringston University, a historically Black college in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Simone and Damon are the main protagonists, where they are followed in their pursuit of becoming pro tennis and baseball players respectively.

You can watch All American: Homecoming Season 2 on The CW Network on Monday, October 10. Season one is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the trailer below: