Despite undergoing a sea of change over the past couple of months that has seen ownership of The CW change hands to Nexstar, the network now has its first scripted renewal in All American which will be returning for a sixth season. This news comes a couple of weeks away from its mid-season premiere on Monday, January 23.

The series follows Daniel Ezra who portrays a star high school football player from South L.A., Spencer James. James is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, a move that brings a lot of disruption to many areas of his life while also providing an opportunity to rise. All American is inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger. Season 5 has been a success for the series, taking the top spot in the 18-49 demographic while also pulling and maintaining a strong cross-platform audience.

The series strong showing meant that it was one of the top contenders for renewal as the new owners charted a course for the future of the network. “Over the last five seasons, ‘All American’ has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW. “‘All American’ is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team, and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama.”

Image via The CW | Daniel Ezra with Spencer Paysinger in the background

Since the acquisition of The CW by Nexstar from Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery, the network’s new ownership has placed on the chopping block several shows in its bid to reportedly cut budgets on its scripted show orders. Some of the shows that have been set aside include DC’s Stargirl, The Flash, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew. All American has spawned a spinoff series, All American: Homecoming which is in its second season. There is no word yet on its future.

The cast of All American includes alongside Ezra, Taye Diggs, Monet Mazur, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Bre-Z, Hunter Clowdus, Michael Evans Behling, and Greta Onieogou. The series is created by April Blair with a team of executive producers that includes Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, John A. Norris, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro, and David Strauss. Having produced the previous seasons, Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios will continue to do so.

All American will return for its midseason premiere on January 23. Watch the season’s trailer below: