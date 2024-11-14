With Daniel Ezra's departure as a series regular in the All American Season 6 finale, the stage is set for newcomers to make an impression when the beloved sports drama returns for Season 7. Last season ended with Spencer James (Ezra) making it big in the NFL as a Super Bowl winner and also celebrating a major win in his private life as a newly married man. With his arc now completed, Season 6 will turn the focus back to where it all began, Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High, where new teenagers and their burgeoning football careers will take center stage. One of those teenagers will be played by Elijah M. Cooper in a recurring capacity, as reported by Deadline.

Cooper has been cast in the role of Yasi, a quarterback at South Crenshaw High, the same place where Spencer began making strides as a wide receiver. His character will reportedly appear in multiple episodes though the episode count is yet to be revealed. In addition to Cooper, other new cast for Season 7 include Osy Ikhile, Nathaniel McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, and Alexis Chikaeze. The Season 7 cast won't be completely new as some old faces will return to continue their respective arcs, including series regulars Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, and Bre-Z as Spencer's best friend, Tamia Cooper.

Though the show's center is shifting away from Spencer, the character won't completely be absent from the new season as he's set to return in a guest capacity along with his wife, Olivia, played by Samantha Logan. Additionally, Spencer will also step behind the scenes as director, though the number of episodes he will direct has not been revealed. Per the official logline, All American Season 7 will return "to where it all began: Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of LA teens, a new Beverly Coach and our OG vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now.”

What Else Has Elijah M. Cooper Been In?

Elijah M. Cooper is a fairly newcomer, who's been around for a little while taking on bit parts in procedurals and other TV shows. He got his first claim to fame as Cobo on Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay. He has also appeared in Chicago P.D. and 9-1-1. In the latter, he played the part of Angela Bassett's character Athena Grant's son Harry, taking over in Season 7 from Marcanthonee Jon Reis who played the role from Seasons 1 to 6 and had to depart to focus on other interests. Up next, Cooper will be seen as CJ in Disney+'s supernatural horror series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, set to premiere on January 10, 2025.

All American Season 7 is slated to premiere on The CW in the mid-season, but no specific date has been set. As always, stay tuned for updates.