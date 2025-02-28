All American has headed into its seventh season and with it has come a shift of gears in the storyline. The stage was set in the Season 6 finale with Daniel Ezra's Spencer James making it big in the NFL as a Super Bowl winner. His departure meant that the newly married man, and his wife, Samantha Logan's Olivia Baker, had moved to New York. Prior to the arrival of the present season, it was announced that Logan would be returning as Olivia in some undisclosed capacity. Now, a new update confirms the circumstances under which Logan makes her return.

Logan's return in All American Season 7 will see her character, Olivia, return alongside her twin brother, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), for a very special occasion. The circumstances of her return have been revealed by TVLine's Matt Webb Mitovich. While Mitovich did not offer exact details like which exact episode, he revealed that Olivia's comeback would be in support of her twin, Jordan. Their reunion is likely to be one wherein Jordan is staring down a major struggle that would require his sister's support. His comments:

"This much I can share: Olivia will next be seen during the second half of this season — when Jordan needs her the most."

New Faces For A New Season